Since the earliest times, Christians have been praying for their departed brothers and sisters: ancient pleas have been found etched on tombstones or on the walls of catacombs imploring passers-by to pray for those interred. Early Christian writers testified to the custom of praying for dead, St Monica asked St Augustine to offer Mass up for her after her death, and St John Chrysostom said, “Let us not hesitate to help those who have died and to offer our prayers up to them.”

The official teachings of the Church are found in the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC). CCC 1032 states that prayers for the dead are already mentioned in Sacred Scripture: 2 Maccabees 12:46 tells of how Judas Maccabeus, a Jewish leader, found amulets dedicated to a pagan god on the bodies of his dead soldiers, evidencing that they had committed idolatry. “Therefore he made atonement for the dead, so that they might be delivered from their sin.”

Heaven, hell and purgatory

CCC 1024 defines heaven as “the ultimate end and fulfilment of the deepest human longings, the state of supreme, definitive happiness”. Hell, on the other hand, is the punishment which those who die in mortal sin, refusing God’s merciful love and without repenting, inflict upon themselves. CCC 1035 warns: “Hell is eternal separation from God, in whom alone man can possess the life and happiness for which he was created and for which he longs.”

For most believers, who are not in the state of mortal sin above, CCC 1030 teaches that their souls need to “undergo purification so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven”. This is because even if their sins have been forgiven through the Sacrament of Reconciliation, the effects of those sins still remain.

The theologian Fr Richard McBrien describes purgatory as “a process by which we are purged of our residual selfishness so that we can really become one with the God who is totally oriented to others i.e. the self-giving God.” He says that when no trace of selfishness remains and we are fully open with each other, we will become fully like God and will see Him in heaven as He really is: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8).

The triumphant, penitent and militant Church

The CCC teaches that there are three states of the Church: the saints who have “made it” to heaven (the Church triumphant), the souls being purified in purgatory (the Church penitent), and all of us soldiering on here on earth on our journey to eternal life (the Church militant or pilgrim Church). All these comprise one family of God, united in a “perennial link of charity”, interceding for one another. When we pray for our departed friends and loved ones, CCC 958 assures us that “our prayer for them is capable not only of helping them, but also of making their intercession for us effective”.

Therefore, just as we remember the saints every Mass by singing the Sanctus or the Holy, Holy, Holy, so we remember the souls in purgatory every Mass during the Eucharistic prayers, for example, Eucharistic Prayer II: “Remember also our brothers and sisters who have fallen asleep in the hope of the resurrection and all who have died in your mercy: welcome them into the light of your face” and Eucharistic Prayer IV: “Remember also those who have died in the peace of your Christ and all the dead, whose faith you alone have known.”

The Chaplet of the Holy Souls

Although, as we have seen, the Church remembers the faithful departed in her liturgy at every Mass and also in the Liturgy of the Hours (the Divine Office) every day, All Souls Day on Nov 2 is the day the universal Church sets apart especially for Catholics to commemorate and offer up prayers for their departed relatives and friends.

There are many traditional ways we can pray for the souls of our loved ones, including one that is not so well-known. This short but beautiful prayer is called the Chaplet of the Holy Souls and uses rosary beads to pray not just for the holy souls, but asks for their intercession for us as well. Although the origin of this Chaplet is little known, it has been passed down over the centuries. This is how it is prayed:

After making the sign of the cross while holding the crucifix of the rosary, say the Apostles’ Creed. On the first large bead, pray the Our Father. On the following three small beads, pray three Hail Marys. On the next large bead, pray the Glory Be.

On the five large beads before each decade, pray:

“O Holy Souls, draw the fire of God’s love into my soul, to reveal Jesus Crucified in me here on earth, rather than hereafter in purgatory.”

Then on the 10 small beads of each decade, pray:

“Crucified Lord Jesus, have mercy on the souls in purgatory.”

Conclude the Chaplet by praying the Glory Be three times and making the sign of the cross.