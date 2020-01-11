On this Sunday, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, the Gospel cries out to us, “This is my Son, the Beloved; my favour rests on him.” (Matt 3:17) It is the exclusive identity that Jesus Christ receives from God, His Father. And from that moment on Jesus’ life trajectory is radically redefined from that of a son of a carpenter to a man on a mission that would lead Him to the cross and beyond.

Chosen and Beloved

But what really makes this feast so radical for us (and hence my question above) is the profound realisation of Peter in the Second Reading when he states, “Jesus Christ is Lord of all men.” (Acts10:36b) Can you imagine how shocked Peter, a Jewish man, was – standing there in the home of the Roman centurion, Cornelius, when this announcement issued from his (Peter’s) very own mouth? This revelation to Peter would change the entire trajectory of Peter’s life mission from being a preacher to the Jews to the first Pope of the Church that today stands at 1.2 billion Catholics. The exclusive identity of Jesus Christ has now been made available to all who are called to the mission of Jesus! And what exactly is that mission? To announce to everyone that – You are the Beloved of God! And that God’s favour rests on you!

So why baptism? Because in the midst of our humdrum lives (just like Peter) baptism celebrates a decisive intervention of God in your life – that makes you question the meaning of what you are really living for. Do you remember that matchless phrase that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI penned in his first Encyclical?

A New Horizon

“Being Christian is not the result of an ethical choice or a lofty idea, but the encounter with an event, a person, which gives life a new horizon and a decisive direction.” (Deus Caritas est, 1)

I can already see that questioning look on your face. What intervention? What encounter? What event? I was born into a Catholic family or I attended the RCIA or I was getting married to a Catholic and hence I got baptised. Is that what you are referring to as an event? No, my dear friend, those were just the circumstances around which your baptism took place. And maybe for many of us those circumstances and the many obligations of being a Catholic have overshadowed the radical meaning of what Baptism actually calls us to. Hence, in the Church today, we have the most important work of the New Evangelisation that engages the laity at various levels and through a variety of methods in order to help reawaken in them their baptismal calling to mission.

Reawakening the Sense of Mission

Without that reawakening, many well-intentioned and dutiful Catholics actually miss the excitement of what it means to be walking ‘The Way’ (Acts 9:2; 19:9, 23; 22:4; 24:14, 22). Christians were called the followers of The Way. In the experience of the first century church for one to be a Christian was to be set in motion by a meeting with Christ in His Word. This preaching was known as the announcement of the Kerygma (Good News). It was a preaching, an announcement, an intervention that when made in the presence of a people caused a sensation. The listener was not left impassive but then and there felt compelled to make a decision. “If what they say about this Jesus Christ is true, that He is God come to earth and God is now knocking at my door? Then Yes! I accept this message of salvation!” The Word, when announced, is always in search of us! When one listens to the announcement of the Kerygma, their life will be invariably changed. One feels their lives enlightened, immersed, overwhelmed by the power of the Word that offers us eternal life. This is why they define the verb:

“To baptise (Greek: baptizein) means to “plunge” or “immerse”; the “plunge” into the water symbolises the catechumen’s burial into Christ’s death, from which he rises up by resurrection with him, as “a new creature.” (CCC 1214)

This is not just a literal description of a liturgical action! But it is actually an existential description of what happens to a person when the Holy Spirit opens their ears to hear the Kerygma – their life is put in crisis by the fact that the true meaning of why they suffer is revealed to each one. If they don’t try to defend themselves against this announcement of Good News, their life will be set on a new trajectory. The old life with the old formulas is discarded and they arise to a new life with a new direction:

“For Christ’s love compels us, because we are convinced that one died for all, and therefore all died. And he died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for him who died for them and was raised again.” (2 Cor 5:14-15)

Does Christ’s love compel you?

You can imagine the urgency that the apostles felt – charged with the mission to announce this Good News to everyone that God was actually their Father and that in Jesus Christ they were offered eternal life in the Holy Spirit.

My dear friends, on this Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, I invite you to prayerfully consider if your life trajectory has taken a radical change because you have been overcome by the Word of God.

How would you know?

You live for a mission that is larger than you or your family. I believe through the work of the New Evangelisation in our Archdiocese there are many people – Catholic as well as non-Catholics – who are awakening to the fact that there is more to life than just work or establishing a family. Even our non-Christian friends are already realising that with their work in non-profit organisations. There are even families who take their holidays by doing social outreach in other countries – these are all people who are starting to live for others. For us who are baptised that ‘living for others’ has an added dimension – Christ’s love compels us!

May you rediscover the vitality of the mission of Christ’s love that you have been entrusted with. May it first be Good News for you and may you salt others around you!

A Blessed Feast of the Baptism of the Lord!