What does Cardinal Văn Thuân, San Juan de la Cruz and us, have in common?



Despite trying times, Saints were born.

Through adversity, the human spirit is tested and found wanting, desiring for more.



Cardinal Văn Thuân who was incarcerated for 13 years, spent nine years of solitary confinement in a prison cell, found faith in the dark confinements behind prison walls with a crucifix stuck in a bar of soap to resemble his pectoral cross, and a metal chain cut from an electric wire that forms the chain to hang his cross. He wrote, “Deprived of freedom, of absolutely everything and living in extreme poverty in my dark cell, I was at peace because I could say, ‘My God and my all’. The peace that the world cannot give brought me great joy.”



In another dark cell in 1577, Fray Juan de la Cruz, who is also affectionately known as St John of the Cross, was captured by his fellow friars who had opposed the Carmelite reformation taking place in Europe. In defiance, the friars threw St John of the Cross into the monastery prison, where the cramped conditions slowly faded and his awareness of God expanded. And therein the Toledo prison, St John of the Cross wrote his stanzas and some of the loftiest poetry ever recorded in Spanish literature.



This Covid-19 outbreak has thrown many into confusion and much despair. We are faced with an alarming number of deaths and increasing infections worldwide, with no vaccine in sight. Perhaps this has shaken us out of our complacency and self-reliant lives. Chasing after countless and frivolous pursuits. Distracted and numbed by many material things, sights and sounds. And thus, losing sight of the ultimate reality.

‘The unexamined life is not worth living.’ Socrates

What does this mean for us? Perhaps it’s an invitation to some silent reflection and contemplation in our own cells. To simplify our lives. To put in order what’s truly essential. Healing family relationships. Having the courage to initiate difficult conversations. Facing up to one’s issues without running away. To be present to what God is doing in the moment. To center our lives on God once again. Immerse oneself in Scripture. To wait on God in prayer. Focus on cultivating our Interior Lives.



What’s essential, one might ask? In the Soul of the Apostolate, French Abbot Chautard explains that in an era of relentless activity, one’s apostolate cannot be truly efficacious unless one anchors his Interior Life in Christ. The Lord first desires prayer, and then our works. Jesus himself affirmed the necessity of getting first things in the right order before anything else, and yes, that includes service (Luke 10:38-42).

Let this be a call to all peoples, lay and religious alike, in this purifying night of faith to make a return to cultivating the Interior Life – one that nourishes, gives life and meaning to everything else. Without the deep interior lives of Cardinal Văn Thuân and San Juan de la Cruz, it would have been impossible to sustain their faith and hope in the isolation and the bleak circumstances that they found themselves in.

As humans, we are very limited. And this current pandemic has shown us so. The mind of man alone is not sufficient to know the things of God. Only in the Day of Judgement, would we marvel and know that these times of being locked in our cells has led us closer to the One that gives meaning to everything. Our relationship with Jesus – that dictates how we witness and live out our faith, in these providential times.