The Holy Father explains that although we can always read Scripture to envision the birth of Christ, a Nativity scene invites us into the moment in a visceral way. “Implicitly, it summons us to follow Him along the path of humility, poverty and self-denial that leads from the manger of Bethlehem to the cross.”

Suggestions for your Nativity scene

Beyond the most essential figures – the Holy Family, angel, shepherds and Magi – lies a wealth of artistic possibility.

Some Nativities are simple; others sprawling and ornate. Some holy figures are treasured family heirlooms; others crafted lovingly by preschoolers. As Pope Francis writes, “Great imagination and creativity is always shown in employing the most diverse materials to create small masterpieces of beauty.”

It is not necessary to follow the traditional Western depictions. Christians through the ages have inculturated the Nativity into their own time and place. Others add themselves to the scene. “Children – but adults too! – often love to add to the nativity scene other figures that have no apparent connection with the Gospel accounts. Yet, each in its own way, these fanciful additions show that in the new world inaugurated by Jesus there is room for whatever is truly human and for all God’s creatures.” (Admirabile Signum, 6)

Parents can bring Christmas closer to their young children by encouraging them to lovingly handle the figures. While adults may admire an ornate but fragile Nativity set, constant admonitions to “Don’t touch!” turn the Baby Jesus into a cold and distant figure. It is good for little ones to have a soft felt or plastic Nativity scene in their own space so that they can venerate the Christ-child with a caress or a kiss.

Savouring each moment

One temptation when setting up a Nativity is to “finish” it too fast: installing the Christ-child or the Magi long before they arrive on the liturgical scene. The secular world considers Christmas “over” on 25th December (and some local “post-Christmas sales” commence the week before Christmas!). Assembling your Nativity figures over several weeks allows you to reap the spiritual benefits of Advent by learning to wait “with joyful hope” for the One who is to come.

Suggested timeline for your Nativity scene

During Advent, set up the backdrop, stables, animals and background figures (if any). Imagine the Holy Family travelling slowly to Bethlehem.

In the last week of Advent, place Joseph and Mary in the stables. You can reflect or ask your children: “I wonder how Joseph and Mary felt, knowing the Child might be born in such humble circumstances?”

On Christmas Eve, put Baby Jesus in the manger and proclaim: “Glory to God in the highest!” The angel and shepherds also make their appearance.

“When, at Christmas, we place the statue of the Infant Jesus in the manger, the nativity scene suddenly comes alive. God appears as a child, for us to take into our arms… It seems impossible, yet it is true: in Jesus, God was a child, and in this way he wished to reveal the greatness of his love: by smiling and opening his arms to all.” (Admirabile Signum, 8)

On the Solemnity of the Epiphany, the last guests arrive: the Magi, pagan astronomers who journeyed long and far in search of the King of kings. Artists delight in depicting them with diverse features: they symbolise all the ages of man, and all the cultures of the Earth coming to adore the Lord.

“Observing the star, those wise men from the East set out for Bethlehem, in order to find Jesus and to offer him their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. These costly gifts have an allegorical meaning: gold honours Jesus’ kingship, incense his divinity, myrrh his sacred humanity that was to experience death and burial.” (Admirabile Signum, 9)

Remember that Christmas lasts for 19 days, until the Baptism of the Lord! Keeping our Nativity scene intact allows us to luxuriate in the joy and wonder of the season, even if the secular world rushes “back to business” right after New Year’s Day.