Dear Buddhist friends,

We rejoice with you in your celebration of the feast of Vesak recalling the birth, enlightenment and final nirvana of Gautama Buddha – may your celebration be a joyful and peace-filled one.

The challenges in facing the current CoVid-19 crisis invite us to reflect on the theme of suffering.

The young Gautama Buddha first learnt the meaning of suffering through seeing an old man, an ill man and a dead person. For the past few months, the media has been flooding us with images of the elderly, the sick, the dead and the dying – often alone, sometimes abandoned and always afraid, due to CoVid-19. But humanity’s greatest suffering today may not be because of the physical affliction or the economic fallout of the pandemic. As St Teresa of Calcutta said: “I have come to realize more and more that the greatest disease and the greatest suffering is to be unwanted, unloved, uncared for, to be shunned by everybody, to be just nobody.” In these times of isolation and deprivation of human touch and tenderness, everyone suffers, whether infected or not.

The Buddha taught his followers to strive to alleviate suffering through genuine compassion, and with wisdom and loving kindness. Jesus Christ, the Wisdom of God, taught His followers to love one another with the same self-sacrificing and other-centred love as he had loved them.

When Pope Francis visited the Supreme Buddhist Patriarch Somdej Phra Maha Muneewong in Bangkok on his Apostolic Visit to Thailand in November 2019, he emphasised “how important it is for religions to become more and more beacons of hope” by promoting “among the followers of our religions the development of new charitable projects, capable of generating and multiplying practical initiatives on the path of fraternity, especially with regard to the poor and our much-abused common home. In this way, we will contribute to the formation of a culture of compassion, fraternity and encounter, both here and in other parts of the world.”

And on 27 March 2020 in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, when he prayed for the end of the CoVid-19 pandemic, Pope Francis said: “We are all in the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, each of us in need of comforting the other. We cannot go on thinking of ourselves, but only together can we [make it through this crisis].”

During this pandemic, where there is so much physical distancing and division, may our friendship be closer, and our communities more united than ever before. Let us renew our commitment to be “beacons of hope” for those who are suffering by respecting and restoring their dignity as human persons, and by encouraging and supporting one another through these uncertain times.

On this note, on behalf of all Catholics in Singapore, we sincerely wish you a happy and spiritually fruitful Vesak Day.