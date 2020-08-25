With the commencement of Phase Two of Safe Reopening, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore instituted the Mass Attendance Registration System (MARS) to mitigate the risk of cross infection across parishes in Singapore.

Activities in Catholic Churches have been managed according to the “one person, one church” principle, with the exception of participants at one-off events such as weddings and funerals, and Godparents at baptisms and confirmation.

With the continued low transmission of COVID-19 in the community, and as part of the gradual safe resumption of activities, churches* are allowed, from 1 Sept, to accept columbarium visitors who are not presently registered with them under the Mass Attendance Registration System (MARS). However, this must be managed strictly on an appointment system according to prevailing government guidelines.

All other activities in Catholic Churches should still be managed according to the “one person, one church” principle.

We will continue to monitor the public health situation and make relevant recommendations accordingly, as and when required.

COVID-19Task Force,

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore

25 Aug 2020

*Please check with the respective churches for more information