“My daughter is at the point of death. Please, come lay your hands on her that she may get well and live.” – Mark 5:23

Afew years ago, I was dead. Well, not actually, physically dead. I was living in a state so far away from the Father that I had little hope of returning. Like many young people, I became ensnared by porn in high school. Sexual sin ran the show for a while and I fell away. I also became ensnared by the idea that I wasn’t good enough to get better. That somehow, my sin had spoiled salvation. I wasn’t a real Catholic, I would never be good enough for Prince Charming or even Jesus Himself. I thought that God probably didn’t want me.

If you are in this place right now, if you are lonely and hurting because of your struggles with pornography, masturbation, and sexual sin, know that there is hope. This thing you are bringing to the table is not too much for God. If the place you’re in is causing more death than the abundant life God wants you to have, I pray you’ll be able to take away a few of these insights to help you live in faith hope, and love again. Let this be your invitation to rise above the confines of sin and into God’s loving embrace.

Faith

“Do not be afraid; just have faith.” – Mark 5:36

There’s a catchy little Veggie Tales song that goes, “God is bigger than the boogie man!”. Well, God is bigger than porn too. He’s bigger than lust and loneliness. This battle you’re facing is not too much for Him, so there’s no need to be afraid. God also knows you inside and out. He has seen everything and still, He pursues you.

When I wrestled with sexual sin, I questioned God quite a bit. I tried to rationalize my actions because of the hurt I felt. It took some time and research, but I quickly came to realize that our Church knows a thing or two about salvation. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) teaches that the disordered act of viewing pornography and masturbating robs us of our human dignity. We have been created, to join in union, laying down our lives for, either our spouse or the Church, and to create life. Porn just doesn’t cut it in terms of what we were made for, and ultimately leaves us in a state of frustration with our very being.

It takes faith when you doubt, and even more so when you’re afraid. Sometimes we know the answers, but man, this is hard! Becoming free of this sin can seem like Goliath. Have faith and know He has so much more waiting for you than screens and actors. He has real relationships, mission, a specific calling, a place in creation, all waiting for you. You weren’t created to settle for a quick fix, but to experience a lifetime of joy!

Your faith is something you must hold fast to when battling this sin. Be intentional about going to Confession after a setback. Make small strides in prayer when returning to Christ. Structured prayer, like the rosary, is a good start! Fill yourself with goodness so the Devil doesn’t have an inch of wiggle-room. Be active and intentional with your faith in God, cooperating with His grace and His transformative healing.

“Daughter, your faith has saved you. Go in peace and be cured of your affliction.” – Mark 5:34

Hope

“She fell down before Jesus and told him the whole truth.” – Mark 5:33

He wants you back. Every time. Every time! The moment before and the moment during and the moment after. He wants to forgive you. He thirsts for you to bring Him your pain, your sin. He wants to dry your tears and to give you something better.

One night I walked into Adoration with a heavy heart. I had just fallen. Again. I brought my big bundle o’ sin into the pew and slumped down in defeat. I imagined my burdens and shortcomings like a sack of dirty clothes and thought, “This thing is just in my way, He won’t want this.” In the quiet of my heart, I heard Him reply so firmly, “I want you.”

Sometimes our faults look like that sack of clothes. It’s a stinky gift, and we’re afraid He won’t accept it. The truth is, He’s really not interested in what you did. He’ll run right past your mess to get to you.

Have hope that the same Jesus who rose from the dead wants you to do the same. Leave your sack in the confessional, He really does want you.

Love

“He took the child by the hand and said to her, ‘Talitha, kum!’ which means, ‘Little girl, I say to you, arise!'” – Mark 5:41

He knows what you did and He loves you beyond that. Allowing Christ to love you as you break free from pornography means letting your friends and family love you as well. To be honest, I had no idea how to let people love me. I’d refuse help from anyone who offered, including God. I’d wear baseball caps low over my eyes and carry myself confidently, but underneath I was a wreck who needed a hug and a coffee date with a friend.

Practically, this might look like sitting down your bestie and asking them to listen to how your day went. Or, allowing someone to care for you when they notice that sad look on your face. Maybe going into the chapel doesn’t look like a perfect litany, but a messy unloading of your hurts, just so He can gaze upon you.