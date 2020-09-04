Confession allows us to draw near to the Father with trust to have the certainty of his forgiveness. God created us without us: but he did not will to save us without us. To receive his mercy, we must admit our faults. “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just, and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 Jn 1:19)

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI says, “Guilt must not be allowed to fester in the silence of the soul, poisoning it from within. It needs to be confessed. Through confession we bring it into the light, we place it within Christ’s purifying love. In confession, the Lord washes our soiled feet over and over again and prepares us for table fellowship with him.”

What is needed?

First, we need to be honest with ourselves. Contrition occupies first place. It is marked by a clear and firm rejection of the sins committed and a resolution not to commit them again. Prov 24:16 instructs, ‘Even the righteous man sins seven times a day.’ To acknowledge that we have erred in words and actions is truly a grace from God.

Qualities of a Good Confession

So how can a soul that is determined to strive for sanctity and to derive fruit benefit from confession?

Saint Faustina highlights three qualities for a Good Confession in her diary (Entry 113):

1. Complete Sincerity and Openness Even the holiest and wisest confessor cannot forcibly pour into the soul what he desires if it is not sincere and open. An insincere, secretive soul risks great dangers in the spiritual life, and even the Lord Jesus Himself does not give Himself to such a soul on a higher level, because He knows it would derive no benefit from these special graces.

2. Humility A soul does not benefit as it should from the sacrament of confession if it is not humble. Pride keeps it in darkness. The soul neither knows how, nor is it willing, to probe with precision the depths of its own misery. It puts on a mask and avoids everything that might bring it recovery.

3. Obedience A disobedient soul will win no victory, even if the Lord Jesus himself, in person, were to hear its confession. The most experienced confessor will be of no help whatsoever to such a soul. The disobedient soul exposes itself to great misfortunes; it will make no progress toward perfection, nor will it succeed in the spiritual life. God lavishes His graces most generously upon the soul, but it must be an obedient soul.

How to prepare for a Good Confession

St John Vianney said, “With proper preparation, the confession even of someone who had been away for years should be able to be done within a few minutes.”

This was not so much to save time, but because he generally saw that the greater the details, the less sorrowful the penitent; rather than identifying the root causes of sins, the extra details were normally employed to “explain” or “excuse” them. That’s why he counseled from the pulpit, “Avoid all the useless accusations. They waste the confessor’s time, fatigue those who are waiting to confess and extinguish devotion.”

A wellspring of mercy awaits us in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Confession is a gift, a means of grace, a way to God, and a way back to God. Pray for the Holy Spirit to give you light as you begin your begin your Examination of Conscience.