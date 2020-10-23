Singaporeans love to travel! In a 2018 study, Singaporeans, on an average, travel about four leisure trips a year. When we were advised against all non-essential travel abroad to further reduce the risk of importation of COVID-19 to Singapore on 15 March 2020, it resulted in much pent-up desire to travel.

When was the last time you travelled overseas? For me, it was January 2020 – before COVID-19 became widespread. Since then, it has been a chaotic nine months and this has also been the longest time since I last went on a vacation. I have never spent so much time at home, so much so that home has become an all-in-one site where boundaries are blurred.

In order to feed the travel bug, companies have come up with great, innovative ideas and we can’t wait to try them out! Just look at the recent headlines – “Bookings for Singapore Airlines’ Restaurant [email protected] sold out in just half an hour” and “Cruises to nowhere from Singapore: Genting Cruise Lines receives more than 6,000 bookings in five days”. Personally, I jumped on the bandwagon when I discovered a value-for-money foodie staycation experience!

What is it about vacations anyway? It gives us a break from our mundane routines and stresses of life, and allows us to relax and reboot. We distance ourselves from our daily lives and hopefully gain new perspectives and create new habits. If we travel with our loved ones, we become more present in the moment, using the precious time to catch up and reconnect with them. For those who are adventure seekers or cultural travellers, we want to experience, discover and learn something new and exciting.

While we intentionally seek to give our physical, mental and social self a much-needed respite, do we do the same for our souls? Do we recognise the deep thirst and desires of our souls?

“Thou hast made us for thyself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it finds its rest in thee.” ― Augustine of Hippo, Confessions

This COVID-19 period has been a time of inward journey for me, becoming more aware of self – my triggers, how and why I perceived things in a particular way. As I became more cognisant of the inner workings of my heart, I also realised how I saw myself – with much condemnation and rejection. I had the opportunity to attend a 2-day retreat and even though it wasn’t a very long time, the Lord honoured the act of making myself available to Him. Through the sessions, I was able to allow Him to speak the many Truths into my heart as I recognised and surrendered the many lies that have been creeping in. At the end of the retreat, I felt rejuvenated and more assured of my identity in Him.

Retreats are essentially vacations with the Lord. It allows us to take time and to be intentional in spending time with the Lover of our souls. To pull back from all that demands a part of us and return to the One who provides us with springs of Living Water. Like vacations, retreats allow us the space to recharge our spiritual batteries, gain new insights and clarity, deepen our relationship with God, create new spiritual habits, and most importantly, to rest in Him.

“Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” ― John 4:14

Despite the COVID-19 situation, retreats are still made available either in physical spaces or online. In this time when change and uncertainty seems to be the only constant in our lives, perhaps it is even more crucial for us to spend time with our Lord and allow Him to be the anchor in the storms of change – to refocus our gaze on Him once again. I pray that your heart will respond to this invitation to go on a vacation with our Lord and allow Him to surprise you.

Will you make time to disconnect in order to connect?