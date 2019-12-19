Coming from a long Catholic tradition, nativity scenes are still present in many households, churches and public places in France today, in both miniature and life-size displays.
The indoor or outdoor Nativity scenes which appear across France from Advent take their inspiration from the birth of Jesus as told in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. Many Catholic churches in Paris set up a nativity scene at Christmas, which can be traditional, baroque or modern!
Experiencing Advent with young kids
It is a joy for French families to discover the nativity scenes in their parishes when the time of Advent comes. Similarly at home, preparing the Christmas crib is a source of unique family memories. It is also a prime opportunity to let the youngest kids experience the waiting of our Saviour: toddlers would ask their parents where Jesus is.
We would teach them about the true meaning of the Advent and the importance of preparing our hearts for the advent of our Saviour, the light of the world. Indeed, the kids have to wait until Christmas Eve to add the final touch to the crib: baby Jesus in the manger! And day after day until the Epiphany arrives, they may bring the three Wise Men closer to the manger.
Santons
In France, the figurines of a nativity scene are called ‘Santons’, which means ‘little saints’ in Provençal dialect. This small hand-painted terracotta figurines represent various characters from the life of a Provençal village. In fact, the Provençal crib combines biblical characters (Mary, Joseph, the donkey and the ox, the Three Wise Men) with typical provençal village characters (the town crier, the poacher, the old man and woman: Grasset and Grasseto, the washerwoman, etc…) in colourful traditional costumes. Santons can be bought in workshops everywhere in Provence and the most famous and specialised sellers are found at the Santons Fair in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence.
A Cherished Moment of Bonding
Some families would patiently acquire collectible santons year after year to build their very own unique nativity set. The owner of such a precious santons collection would then pass it on to the next generation. Setting up the family nativity scene is therefore a cherished moment of family sharing and bonding.
Live nativity scenes are also traditionally held in churches or in the city centre, at the wet market in small villages. But there is no need to visit France to discover this tradition!
Did you know?
In Singapore, the French-speaking Catholic Community holds a living nativity scene on December 24th too! Many children in the community play a role in this age-old tradition.
Please come and see the show just before Christmas mass on December 24th at 6:30pm at Saint Joseph International Junior, 3 Essex Road!