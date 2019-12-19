Experiencing Advent with young kids

It is a joy for French families to discover the nativity scenes in their parishes when the time of Advent comes. Similarly at home, preparing the Christmas crib is a source of unique family memories. It is also a prime opportunity to let the youngest kids experience the waiting of our Saviour: toddlers would ask their parents where Jesus is.

We would teach them about the true meaning of the Advent and the importance of preparing our hearts for the advent of our Saviour, the light of the world. Indeed, the kids have to wait until Christmas Eve to add the final touch to the crib: baby Jesus in the manger! And day after day until the Epiphany arrives, they may bring the three Wise Men closer to the manger.