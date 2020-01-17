Chinese New Year is a time to come together as a family.

A time where we strengthen relationships in our families, practise the values of filial piety while paying respects to our elders. A union of mind and hearts around the reunion table of plenty.

How can we put Christ at the centre of all our festivities?

This got me thinking. A couple years ago, through the inspiration of God, I was finally able to complete the list of linking the ingredients to all things Christ and Christian, hence, this Catholic version of tossing yusheng!

Let us toss to all the abundant blessings the Lord will bless us in this new year! A blessed new year everyone!