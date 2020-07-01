Most of us are dealing with the challenges brought about by COVID-19. In such times, we should take the opportunity to listen to Him in the sacred spaces created by the removal of the busyness that has been very much part of our normal lives.

As we pause to pray and reflect, we realise that we may have taken many things for granted in our lives.

We may have taken much in our Church for granted, a Church that has sustained us in many ways.

We are unable to receive the Eucharist sacramentally, or even to simply sit quietly in the Real Presence of Jesus and have an intimate conversation with Him.

We are unable to meet with members of our parish community and ministries, our friends, even our extended family for the fellowship and intimacy that is so important to us as human beings.

We are unable to contribute as well to our Church and its many needs.

As we pray for an end to the pandemic, let us examine our own hearts and pledge to live, more concretely, the Gospel in our lives. Let us take ownership of our faith which God has graced us with and be active contributing members to the body of Christ to emerge victorious in faith.

During this period, I invite you to start on one or more of these five spiritual habits: