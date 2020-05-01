May 1 is Labour Day. On one extreme, many of us are working hard from home now during this Covid-19 circuit breaker, labouring overtime to answer late-night emails, meeting last-minute deadlines and clearing backlogs while struggling with our kids’ home-based learning, and helping out with household chores. On the other extreme, some of us may have no work at all, having been retrenched and unable to find a new job, or forced to take paycuts or no-pay leave because our services are non-essential. May 1 also marks the feast day of St Joseph the Worker. As a sole breadwinner, he too worked hard supporting the Holy Family.

What can St Joseph teach us about work and work-life balance, or the lack thereof?

“I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.” Alexander the Great

St Joseph was specially chosen and called by God to be the earthly father of Jesus, and hence his first teacher. According to the Jewish Talmud, St Joseph would have had to:

Circumcise Jesus at 8 days old Consecrate Jesus to God as his first-born son at 30 days old Teach Jesus the Torah as soon as he could speak Teach Jesus a trade as soon as he could pick up the skills Find a suitable wife for Jesus in due course

Though some sages say that Jewish fathers have a sixth duty i.e. to teach their sons to swim.

“Why?” we might ask – unlike the other requirements, swimming proficiency is hardly a significant milestone in any child’s spiritual life. On deeper reflection, we realise that this would have been a very important practical survival skill for those who were fishermen, sailors, traders or travellers on the many boats that plied in the River Jordan, Lake Galilee or the Mediterranean Sea. As Sir Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, observed: “Swimming has its educational value – mental, moral, and physical – in giving you a sense of mastery over an element, and of power of saving life, and in the development of lung and limb.”

How did St Joseph teach Jesus to swim? We will never know – the answer is forever concealed in the hidden years of Jesus’ life. But St Joseph probably taught Jesus the same way his father Jacob taught him. Perhaps, taking precious but quality time off work, he took Jesus for regular outings to the Sea of Galilee (about 30km from Nazareth) to get him comfortable with water at an early age. St Joseph might have slowly guided Jesus as the boy learnt how to breathe and dog-paddle on his own, and later, gradually letting him go as he became more confident. As Jesus progressed, St Joseph surely swam by his side as they moved out slowly from the calmer shallows into deeper water and higher waves. No wonder, one day, Jesus would have no qualms sleeping soundly in a fierce storm at sea while his disciples panicked on the boat!

Jesus might not have had swimming goggles, but St Joseph certainly gave him lenses of faith. As he taught Jesus to trust him in the water, St Joseph must have taught Jesus to trust in God in times of trial. In Ezekiel 47, the prophet described his vision of the angel of God gradually leading him deeper and deeper into the waters “teeming with life” that flowed from Temple, waters that were at first ankle-high, then knee-high, and then waist-high. But when it became “a river impossible to cross,” the angel brought him safely to the other side. Perhaps by breaking this Word with Jesus, under a tree on the shores of Galilee after a swim, St Joseph taught him to “let go and let God,” never imagining that, one day, his son would let his spirit go to God only for God to raise him up 3 days later as the new Temple from whose pierced side would flow living waters.

“Sometimes He parts the sea for us, sometimes He walks on water and carries us through, and sometimes He just hushes the storm. Where there seems no way, He will make a way.” Caroline Nairoji

May 13 is the feast day of Our Lady of Fatima. During the last apparition of Our Lady at Fatima on October 13, 1917, Our Lady appeared on one side of the miraculous dancing sun and St Joseph appeared on the other, carrying the child Jesus on one arm. With his free hand, St Joseph blessed the crowd, making the sign of the Cross three times; the child Jesus did the same.

In the Old Testament, the father’s blessing was the greatest honour a child could receive. We are blessed to receive the paternal blessing of St Joseph as the Patriarch of the Universal Church. He teaches us that, like water, the circuit breaker measures are not our natural element, but that God is there by our side, making sure we are never out of our depth – as St Paul would later put it: “God is faithful, and he will not let you be tested beyond your strength, but with the testing he will also provide the way out so that you may be able to endure it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13) St Joseph assures us that he will never stop interceding for us to understand that God will always hold on to us while we learn to overcome our fears with the spiritual floats of prayer, sacraments and the Word of God; even when he lets us go when we have grown stronger, God never ceases to watch over us and motivate us through his consolations.

In our struggle to keep our heads above water in these times, there are times when we just need to trust, rest and look towards Heaven (heaven is where we find God mirrored in creation, our families, friends or communities) – buoyed by the Holy Spirit, we can simply float on his current of grace until we regain our strength to carry on. Together with Jesus, who grew up to become the Master Lifesaver, we will find the strength to swim against the tide of Covid-19; on its floodwaters, our Lord walks beside us, just as he did on land with other fearful and anxious disciples at Emmaus, ever ready to lift us up when our hearts are sinking and we feel like drowning. He will see us safely and joyfully to the other side – all because of swimming lessons from St Joseph.