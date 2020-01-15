Pope Francis in his Apostolic Letter, Motu proprio “Aperuit illis”, published on 30 September, establishes that “the Third Sunday of Ordinary time is to be devoted to the celebration, study, and dissemination of the Word of God”.

In line with this, the Catholic Bishop’s Conferences of Malaysia-Singapore-Brunei has decided that the Sunday of Word of God is to be celebrated on the third Sunday of Ordinary Time (26th January 2020).

The Bible Sunday can be celebrated by all diocese on the second Sunday of July (12th July) as is the current practice, for the year 2020.

This instruction is valid only for the year 2020, until further notice from the Conference.

—

Click here to see the statement by the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Malaysia-Singapore-Brunei.