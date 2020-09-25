CHN/CN/2020/021
This Chancery Notice has updates on appointments & other matters:
- Fr Cornelius Ching has been appointed Assistant Priest to the Church of St Francis Xavier (SFX) until he is able to leave for further studies in Rome, with effect from 1 September 2020.
- Fr Jeffrey Tan has been appointed Spiritual Director of the Singapore Bible Association (Mandarin Speaking) for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 17 September 2020.
- New Appointments to the Archdiocesan Commission for Tamil-Speaking (ACTS) for a term of two [2] years, ending on 31 August 2021.
- Erratum on the appointment of Mr Damian Png to the Board of Caritas Humanitarian Aid & Relief Initiatives, Singapore (CHARIS) as published in the Chancery Notice of 24 August 2020 (CHN/CN/2020/020) will take effect from 1 October 2020 instead of 1 August 2020.
- The Consultors have approved the Charter for the Relationship between the Archdiocesan Commission for Catholic Schools (ACCS) and the Catholic Preschool Education (Singapore) Limited (CPES).
