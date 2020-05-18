The one thing that everyone hates is change. Personally, I really enjoyed the fact that I woke up in the morning, went to work, had a short workout and started my day. At lunchtime, I would go for lunch with my colleagues and have a socialise while we took a short break. In the evening, I would come home, have dinner with my family and relax with my wife. My life was planned out, and I was settling into working life.

Then Covid-19 happened. We were told to start working from home, and it was no longer a safe haven from my day. Before I could come home to relax, work set aside. Now, as I eatate dinner with my family, I would glimpsesee my computer atout of the corner of my eye and think of next day’s work. Additionally, it’s easy to forget about God considering all the additional stresses of managing working in a new environment, battling doubts about the future and trying to anticipate more impacts from Covid-19.

How does one balance work, life and spirituality to live a balanced life?

To be honest, I have struggled with figuring out how to incorporate faith into daily life. It’s so easy to compartmentalise and keep work separate from faith. Opus Dei, founded by St. Josemaria Escriva has three key aspects to sanctify our work. He summarises them in these ways:

Sanctifying One’s Work Sanctifying Oneself in One’s Work Sanctifying Through One’s Work

While this sounds really complicated, it’s quite simple to execute. To sanctify one’s work means to dedicate your work to God. Practically, this could mean taking a minute pray that the Holy Spirit will come down and help make your work meaningful. Through this, we also accomplish the second aspect, sanctifying oneself through work. By being intentional about making your work holy, the Holy Spirit will also come through you and help you focus and improve your work. Finally, by incorporating God through your work, you will also allow your work to touch others and help sanctify them too.

After some reflection, perhaps I had been getting the principle of why I should need to work all wrong. Rather than focus on work as something that gives me meaning, perhaps I should focus on how I can provide meaning through my work. Our work has the power to change the world, to touch others as they use your product and help them accomplish their own work.

Imagine the difference it would make if you also allowed God to permeate that, and the impact it would cause?

Bearing in mind that work is important, we need to remember that rest is an integral part of life as well. Harkening back to Genesis, we read that God himself rested on the Sabbath. It’s even part of the 12 Commandments – keeping the Sabbath holy. Sunday needs to be a time of relaxation and rest, a time where we stop thinking about work. Rather, we need to recenter and refocus on God so that we can be ready to tackle the next week. After all, we can’t give what we don’t have. If we don’t take time to enrich ourselves with God, we will find ourselves empty and life will slowly lose its flavour.

As I prepare to watch mass on the Feast of the Good Shepherd, I pray that the Good Shepherd himself will help guide us and keep us safe during these uncertain times. When anxiety from the unknown Covid-19 situation threatens to overwhelm us, let us remember that God has our backs.

Let us ask God to help alleviate our worry of the future, and help us focus on what we can do now, to help us all all of God’s people make it through this challenging trial.

As much as we resist change, and as cliché as it sounds, change really is the only constant in life.

However, the one thing that is permanent is God’s love for us. Instead of asking “When will this end”, perhaps we should ask, “What can I do today, that will bring holiness to myself and those around me?”