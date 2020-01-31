Since news first broke of the first confirmed case of the Wuhan virus in Singapore on 23rd January, many of us have been anxious, especially as we see these numbers climb by the day.

Countries and organisations have set up precautionary measures that the public should take to help manage the current epidemic. While these are good, we know that resolution can only happen with the grace of God. In addition to exercising good hygiene and being prudent in our interactions with one another, more than ever, we need to turn to God for His help. We can also invoke the intercession of the holy men and women of God who have been through similar situations as the one we currently find ourselves in.

Let us pray that the Lord will grant His protection and wisdom to those in the medical field. May they be kept safe as they care for the patients and work to discover a treatment to the virus promptly. We also pray for those afflicted by the virus, that the Lord will grant healing and cover each of them with His precious blood.

Holy men and women of God, pray for us!