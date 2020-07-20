You can now book any number of weekday Masses with a limit of attending one weekday Mass per day on mycatholic.sg . For weekend* Mass, the policy remains at one booking per month.

You may have to refresh the web page and/or logout and login again to see the new features.

Please note:

Mass slots will remain available till they have been taken up or when the booking time is up. The cut-off time for bookings is forty-eight (48) hrs before the start of that particular Mass.

Reminder:

And if you’re going to your church for Mass please:

Remember to bring your picture ID (NRIC/FIN/Driving License/Passport)

Check that you are not unwell

Ensure you’ve not travelled in the last 14 days

Bring along your mask and wear it always

*Weekend – Sunday and Saturday evenings

For more information, please visit myCatholic.sg/faq and myCatholic.sg/help

Thank you and God bless.

Released by the COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team