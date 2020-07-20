You can now book any number of weekday Masses with a limit of attending one weekday Mass per day on mycatholic.sg. For weekend* Mass, the policy remains at one booking per month.
You may have to refresh the web page and/or logout and login again to see the new features.
Please note:
Mass slots will remain available till they have been taken up or when the booking time is up. The cut-off time for bookings is forty-eight (48) hrs before the start of that particular Mass.
Reminder:
And if you’re going to your church for Mass please:
- Remember to bring your picture ID (NRIC/FIN/Driving License/Passport)
- Check that you are not unwell
- Ensure you’ve not travelled in the last 14 days
- Bring along your mask and wear it always
*Weekend – Sunday and Saturday evenings
For more information, please visit myCatholic.sg/faq and myCatholic.sg/help
Thank you and God bless.
Released by the COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team
20 July 2020
Related Posts on the Resumption of Masses
- 20 July 2020 – New Weekday Booking Policy
- 5 July 2020 – Reminders from COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team
- 1 July 2020 – Booking of Mass: Complete Schedule Released
- 29 June 2020 – Booking of Mass: Schedule
- 28 June 2020 – Booking slot for mass
- 26 June 2020 – Reminders from COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team
- 25 June 2020 – Updates from COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team
- 24 June 2020 – Gradual Resumption of Mass
- 19 June 2020 – Preparing for the Gradual Resumption of Masses
- For more information – www.mycatholic.sg/faq
- Registration user guide – www.mycatholic.sg/help