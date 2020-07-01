The schedule for all churches may now be accessed at myCatholic.sg/schedule. Please follow these 4 steps for the booking of slots for Mass:

Where do I go to check?

Visit myCatholic.sg/schedule When can I do the booking?

Refer to the “Mass Booking Start Date and Time” schedule to look for the church that you registered with. The date and time there tells you when you can start booking for your Mass slots. Where do I go to do the booking?

On the specified date and time above, login at myCatholic.sg and book for your Mass slot for the month. If you’ve not yet registered, do so now at myCatholic.sg/register When is my church resuming?

Refer to the bottom of each section on the list. In essence, the churches resume Mass on the weekend when the booking of the slots start for that church.

If you login at the specified date and time, but do not see the available booking slots, etc, you might not be viewing the latest information on the page. So, please do the following:

Click on “refresh” or “reload” on your browser Use Chrome or Safari browsers instead Log out and log in again

Please note:

Mass slots will remain available till they have been taken up or when the booking time is up. The cut-off time is “48” hrs before that particular Mass starts.

The Booking Start Time is staggered to help smoothen the online booking experience for everyone. Only login to myCatholic.sg when you need to.

Check myCatholic.sg/schedule often because details may change due to updates from civil authorities and churches as they continue to manage safety and volunteer requirements.

Due to constraints, not all registered Catholics will be able to book a slot every month.

During this time, the existing dispensation from the Sunday obligation remains in effect until further notice. Please refer to our previous messages about this.

All Catholics should register individually at myCatholic.sg/register at least 72hrs before booking starts for your church. For more information, please visit myCatholic.sg/faq and myCatholic.sg/help

Thank you and God bless.

Released by the COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team

1 July 2020