Some of our churches resume Masses this weekend and so the booking for Mass slots will commence this Wednesday 1 July 2020. The Booking Start Time is staggered to help smoothen the online booking experience for you:

9am – Mass Booking Starts

• Church of the Holy Trinity

• Church of St Michael

12pm – Mass Booking Starts

• Church of Our Lady of Lourdes

• Church of Christ the King

• Immaculate Heart of Mary

3pm – Mass Booking Starts

• Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace

• Church of the Holy Cross

• Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea (OLSS)

More information will be released in the coming days for the churches not listed above.

If you have registered with the churches listed above on myCatholic.sg, please follow these steps for the booking of slots for Mass:

(1) Note the Mass booking start times above. This indicates when you can start booking for Mass slots.

(2) Book for your Mass slot at myCatholic.sg at the stipulated time on Wednesday, 1 July 2020.

(3) Currently, your Mass allotment will be one slot per month.

Please note:

Mass slots will remain available till they have been taken up or when the time for booking is up, the cut-off time is 48hrs before that particular Mass starts.

To learn more about the booking process, visit mycatholic.sg/help

Please check myCatholic.sg/schedule often because details may change due to updates from the civil authorities and churches as they continue to manage safety and volunteer requirements.

Because present restrictions limit our churches to 50 congregants per Mass, not all registered Catholics will be able to book a slot every month. Let us continue to pray for the situation to improve so that this limitation will be relaxed gradually.

Remember that during this time, you are not required to attend Mass in church to fulfil your Sunday obligation. This existing dispensation remains in effect until further notice.

Catholics should continue to keep the Day of Lord holy by other means (e.g. time in prayer, follow Mass livestream, etc). Read Archbishop William Goh’s pastoral letter dated 14 Feb 2020 to learn more about this.

Many churches will start their resumption plans with a smaller number of Masses in July so that they will be able to familiarise themselves with the safety procedures and to get further support from volunteers. We ask for your continued patience and prayers for the priests and volunteers as they continue to work hard to prepare the churches for everyone’s safety.

Thank you and God bless.

Released by the COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team

29 June 2020

p.s.

Please remember that all Catholics should register individually at myCatholic.sg/register

For your convenience, do so as soon as possible. Register at least 72hrs before booking starts for your church. For more information, please visit myCatholic.sg/faq