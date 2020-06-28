Have you registered at myCatholic.sg/register? All individual Catholics are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

The booking of slots for Mass will commence this coming Wednesday, 1 July 2020 at 9am. More information will be released in the next few days, so please keep an eye out for it.

We remind our Catholics that they are not required to attend Mass to fulfil the Sunday obligation. This dispensation is in force until further notice. Online Mass will continue to be available.

We thank you for your continued patience and prayers.