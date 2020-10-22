The dates for booking Masses in November will be made available on the following dates.
- The first booking will be on 27 October, Tuesday at these staggered timings: 0900, 1200 and 1500hrs. Please refer to the schedule here: https://mycatholic.sg/schedule.
- Booking for a second weekend Mass in November, will be made available on 10 November, Tuesday at 0900hrs (for all parishes).
For more information, please check with your respective churches, or visit mycatholic.sg, or email mycat[email protected]ic.
org.sg
Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms) for the Digital Church Team
22 Oct 2020
