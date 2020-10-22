The dates for booking Masses in November will be made available on the following dates.

The first booking will be on 27 October, Tuesday at these staggered timings: 0900, 1200 and 1500hrs. Please refer to the schedule here: https://mycatholic.sg/schedule.

Booking for a second weekend Mass in November, will be made available on 10 November, Tuesday at 0900hrs (for all parishes).

