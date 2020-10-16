With effect from Saturday, 17 October at 0900 hrs, our Catholic faithful will be able to make a one-time change of their parish church via mycatholic.sg under their myProfile page.
In response to the many requests made, this now one-time option to register at a different church – will meet the various personal considerations of members of our community.
In order to qualify for the change of church, please ensure that you meet the following criteria:
- You do not have any upcoming bookings in your current parish church.
- Your previous booking was more than 14 days ago.
- You have not attended a physical Mass in the last 14 days in any church. This is an extra precaution to prevent potential cross-infection.
Please note that after a change of church has been made on mycatholic.sg, you will not be able to make a further switch to another church. At the moment, this is a one-time change.
For more information, please check with your respective churches or visit: mycatholic.sg or email: [email protected]
Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms) for the Digital Church Team
