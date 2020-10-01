MCCY has recently announced that with effect from 3 Oct 2020, places of worship may conduct congregational and other worship services with up to 100 persons (up from the current 50) at a time, subject to safe management measures.

In line with this, our churches will be gradually expanding Mass slots to 100 persons, subject to demand, over the next 1-2 months:

From October 2020, some parishes will begin offering 100 places per Mass for the weekends . This will be contingent on the churches having the relevant safety management plans in place. For the faithful who have not booked their one weekend Mass, they will be able to do so from Tues, Oct 6th at 0900 hrs, subject to availability. From Tues, Oct 13th at 0900hrs, all persons can book a second weekend Mass with their parish, subject to availability. Please check the MARS platform on: mycatholic.sg during the timeframes indicated above for Mass availability at your respective churches (if any).

For more information, please check with your respective churches or visit: mycatholic.sg or email: [email protected]

Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms) for the Digital Church Team