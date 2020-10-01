MCCY has recently announced that with effect from 3 Oct 2020, places of worship may conduct congregational and other worship services with up to 100 persons (up from the current 50) at a time, subject to safe management measures.
In line with this, our churches will be gradually expanding Mass slots to 100 persons, subject to demand, over the next 1-2 months:
- From October 2020, some parishes will begin offering 100 places per Mass for the weekends. This will be contingent on the churches having the relevant safety management plans in place.
- For the faithful who have not booked their one weekend Mass, they will be able to do so from Tues, Oct 6th at 0900 hrs, subject to availability.
- From Tues, Oct 13th at 0900hrs, all persons can book a second weekend Mass with their parish, subject to availability.
- Please check the MARS platform on: mycatholic.sg during the timeframes indicated above for Mass availability at your respective churches (if any).
For more information, please check with your respective churches or visit: mycatholic.sg or email: [email protected]
Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms) for the Digital Church Team
