  1. Bookings for October Masses begin next Tuesday, 22nd Sept in staggered scheduled timings across the churches. You may see the schedule here: https://mycatholic.sg/schedule.
  2. For the first booking on 22nd Sept, the one weekend one Mass rule prevails. The two-weekend booking will only commence on 13th Oct.
  3. On 13th Oct, Tuesday at 0900hrs, you will have the opportunity to book a second weekend Mass for October, subject to availability at your registered church.
  4. Weekday Masses continue to be unlimited across the month, on a one Mass one day basis. Please be gracious. Book a Mass slot if you are sure you can attend.
  5. 48hrs before a Mass you have booked, a self-cancellation feature on MARS is available for you to free up your booking.

For more information please visit mycatholic.sg or email to [email protected]sg

Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms)
for the Digital Church Team
17 Sep 2020

For the latest official information, subscribe to https://t.me/catholicSG

Related Posts on the Resumption of Masses

Share This!