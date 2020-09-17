- Bookings for October Masses begin next Tuesday, 22nd Sept in staggered scheduled timings across the churches. You may see the schedule here: https://mycatholic.sg/schedule.
- For the first booking on 22nd Sept, the one weekend one Mass rule prevails. The two-weekend booking will only commence on 13th Oct.
- On 13th Oct, Tuesday at 0900hrs, you will have the opportunity to book a second weekend Mass for October, subject to availability at your registered church.
- Weekday Masses continue to be unlimited across the month, on a one Mass one day basis. Please be gracious. Book a Mass slot if you are sure you can attend.
- 48hrs before a Mass you have booked, a self-cancellation feature on MARS is available for you to free up your booking.
For more information please visit mycatholic.sg or email to [email protected]
Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms)
for the Digital Church Team
17 Sep 2020
For the latest official information, subscribe to https://t.me/catholicSG
