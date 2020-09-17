Bookings for October Masses begin next Tuesday, 22nd Sept in staggered scheduled timings across the churches. You may see the schedule here: https://mycatholic.sg/schedule. For the first booking on 22nd Sept, the one weekend one Mass rule prevails. The two-weekend booking will only commence on 13th Oct. On 13th Oct, Tuesday at 0900hrs, you will have the opportunity to book a second weekend Mass for October, subject to availability at your registered church. Weekday Masses continue to be unlimited across the month, on a one Mass one day basis. Please be gracious. Book a Mass slot if you are sure you can attend. 48hrs before a Mass you have booked, a self-cancellation feature on MARS is available for you to free up your booking.

For more information please visit mycatholic.sg or email to [email protected] sg

17 Sep 2020

