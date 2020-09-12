The ArchDigital Church Team has announced that the faithful who have registered with their parish churches on the MARS system, will now be able to book for a second weekend Mass.

Booking on MARS for the second weekend Mass begins on Sept 15th, Tuesday at 9am.

The second weekend Mass Booking is a pilot, for unfilled seats for the rest of the month of September.

If you who have booked for one weekend Mass already, you may book for a second weekend Mass based on the availability of seats.

If you have not yet booked any Mass for September, you can still try to book up to two masses subject to availability at the parish church you are registered at.

For more information please visit mycatholic.sg or email to [email protected] sg

Thank you and God bless.

Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms)

12 Sep 2020

