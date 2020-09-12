The ArchDigital Church Team has announced that the faithful who have registered with their parish churches on the MARS system, will now be able to book for a second weekend Mass.
Booking on MARS for the second weekend Mass begins on Sept 15th, Tuesday at 9am.
The second weekend Mass Booking is a pilot, for unfilled seats for the rest of the month of September.
If you who have booked for one weekend Mass already, you may book for a second weekend Mass based on the availability of seats.
If you have not yet booked any Mass for September, you can still try to book up to two masses subject to availability at the parish church you are registered at.
For more information please visit mycatholic.sg or email to [email protected]
Thank you and God bless.
Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms)
12 Sep 2020
For the latest official information, subscribe to https://t.me/catholicSG
Related Posts on the Resumption of Masses
- 11 Sep 2020 – Mass booking now open for two weekends
- 26 Aug 2020 – Columbarium visits from 1 Sept 2020
- 20 Aug 2020 – Booking Of Mass: Schedule For September 2020
- 06 Aug 2020 – MCCY Pilot Test with Religious Organisations
- 23 July 2020 – Booking Of Mass: Schedule For August 2020
- 20 July 2020 – New Weekday Booking Policy
- 5 July 2020 – Reminders from COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team
- 1 July 2020 – Booking of Mass: Complete Schedule Released
- 29 June 2020 – Booking of Mass: Schedule
- 28 June 2020 – Booking slot for mass
- 26 June 2020 – Reminders from COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team
- 25 June 2020 – Updates from COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team
- 24 June 2020 – Gradual Resumption of Mass
- 19 June 2020 – Preparing for the Gradual Resumption of Masses
- For more information – www.mycatholic.sg/faq
- Registration user guide – www.mycatholic.sg/help