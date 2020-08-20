Visit myCatholic.sg/schedule to know when you can start booking for Masses (September 2020).

Books slots for Mass in 2 steps:

1) Visit myCatholic.sg/schedule

Refer to the “Mass Booking Start Date and Time” schedule to look for the church that you registered with. The date and time there tells you when you can start booking for your Mass slots.

2) Where do I go to do the booking?

On the specified date and time above, login at myCatholic.sg and book for your Mass slot. If you’ve not yet registered, do so now at myCatholic.sg/register

Note:

If you login at the specified date and time, but do not see the available booking slots, etc, you might not be viewing the latest information on the page.

So, please do the following:

Click on “refresh” or “reload” on your browser Use Chrome or Safari browsers instead Log out and log in again

Reminder:

You can now book for more than one weekday Mass per month. Weekend* Mass allocation still remains at one per month. The dispensation for Sunday obligation is still in effect.

*Weekend – Sunday and Saturday evenings

For more information, please visit myCatholic.sg/faq and myCatholic.sg/help

Thank you and God bless.

Released by the COVID-19 Task Force and the myCatholic.sg team

20 Aug 2020

