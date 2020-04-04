One unexpected, though happy, piece of feedback we received early on in this period of Mass suspension was that some local Catholics were using the broadcast Masses as an opportunity to invite their lapsed family members to return to Sunday worship.
They shared with us that their relatives had agreed to join them for the broadcast Mass, perhaps because a family setting was a more welcoming and low-key environment than a parish that they had not attended in years.
“My sis had stopped going to church for a long time. We had been praying for her… Now that the Mass is brought to homes, she participated together with us.” (JF)
“Mum joins me when the TV is on & I send [the URL] to people that don’t attend weekly masses… You can see the interest” (CFM)
Finding Opportunities in Crisis
Following the “Catholic Conversation” survey in 2016 which found that 64% of the estimated 373,000 Catholics in Singapore do not attend Mass weekly, the Archdiocese has stepped up its efforts to engage lapsed Catholics by, among other things, putting more resources for prayer and spiritual formation online.
“Broadcasting of mass is a wonderful way to share the light, if not as a beacon for the returning then for those who never thought the light existed.” (AT)
However, these resources and programmes still work best when conveyed with a personal, loving touch. Nothing beats a re-introduction to the Faith by a practicing Catholic friend or relative who understands the lapsed person’s personal situation, can offer what best meets his or her spiritual needs, and is willing to journey with that person back to the Church.
“I have been meeting a [Christian] student one to one for a few weeks to nurture his faith. He is a new convert.” (NC)
Although Masses are still suspended, our Catholic community can still find creative ways to support one another spiritually – and safely. The priests of the Church of the Sacred Heart, plus Fr. Luke Fong, held a Hello Father, Please Pray for Me phone-a-thon on 29 March.
Over eight hours, 140 people called in to pray privately with one of the four priests. A few rang from overseas, while others were non-Catholic.
Reaching Out
A 2019 informal Archdiocesan survey of Catholics who do not attend Mass weekly found a wide range of reasons for the decision. One major factor was a lack of feeling “connected” to God, or that the Faith was ritualistic and irrelevant to their lives. Others disagreed with its teachings, particularly on sexual morality. A few cited bad encounters with clergy, church workers, and Catholics in general.
Here are five broad suggestions for reaching out to our loved ones:
Pray first: Raise that person to the Lord in prayer, and seek His advice on how to proceed. Offering to pray for the person also shows that you care.
Listen before speaking: If you do not understand the person’s objections – on the emotional as well as the intellectual level – you will not be able to meet his/her needs.
Get personal: The videos and articles that you send should meet the person’s needs. Avoid flooding them with resources that they have no time or interest for.
Share, don’t argue: Nothing turns people off faster than being talked down to, or sensing that you just want to “win” a debate. It’s enough to explain Church teaching and believe that its truth will touch the other person.
Evangelise with beauty: Avoid fixating on the person’s areas of disagreement with the Church. Sharing truth, beauty and goodness – a Scripture verse, a saint quote, an incident of Christian charity – may touch the person and get him or her to see Christ and the Church in a new light.
Let us do our part as disciples of the Lord, to reach out to others and bring His love and peace to all we connect with.
