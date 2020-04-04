However, these resources and programmes still work best when conveyed with a personal, loving touch. Nothing beats a re-introduction to the Faith by a practicing Catholic friend or relative who understands the lapsed person’s personal situation, can offer what best meets his or her spiritual needs, and is willing to journey with that person back to the Church.

“I have been meeting a [Christian] student one to one for a few weeks to nurture his faith. He is a new convert.” (NC)

Although Masses are still suspended, our Catholic community can still find creative ways to support one another spiritually – and safely. The priests of the Church of the Sacred Heart, plus Fr. Luke Fong, held a Hello Father, Please Pray for Me phone-a-thon on 29 March.

Over eight hours, 140 people called in to pray privately with one of the four priests. A few rang from overseas, while others were non-Catholic.

Reaching Out

A 2019 informal Archdiocesan survey of Catholics who do not attend Mass weekly found a wide range of reasons for the decision. One major factor was a lack of feeling “connected” to God, or that the Faith was ritualistic and irrelevant to their lives. Others disagreed with its teachings, particularly on sexual morality. A few cited bad encounters with clergy, church workers, and Catholics in general.