There is a very powerful scripture verse in the Gospel of Luke. Jesus says, “I’ve come to cast fire on this Earth”. Luke 2:49

Jesus has come to light a fire that cleanses and illumines. It burns away whatever is opposed to God’s ways. To “cast fire on this Earth” also means to pour the love of God into the hearts of people.

Jesus started the fire through His Passion, Death and Resurrection. When the Paraclete came, tongues of fire were seen over the heads of the Apostles. Peter was ‘on fire’ and converted 3,000 on the first day. This means that the proclamation of the Word has to be done in a passionate and transformative way! This same Holy Spirit, now keeps the flame burning and spreads it throughout the world.

The Book of Acts is filled with some wonderful examples of preaching the Word, it is also called the Kerygmatic proclamation of the Apostles. The word “Kerygma” is a Greek word meaning “Proclamation”. Acts, chapter 2 conveys one of Peter’s great kerygmatic proclamations. Through this, the laity especially can learn a lot about sharing a basic message of proclamation in their communities.

Lesson 1: Rooted in the Teachings of the Church

Let’s start with the beginning of Acts 2:14.

“Peter stood up with the Eleven, raised his voice and addressed the crowd.”

Our preaching needs to be grounded in these first intimate followers of Jesus. The Bishop is the successor of the apostles. Priests and Deacons receive authority from the bishop who is the successor of the apostles. So what we say, is not our own private opinion but it is rooted in the experience of those who know Jesus personally. Our preaching needs to be rooted in the teachings of the Church.

Lesson 2: Confidence, Assertiveness and Passion

Notice the confidence, assertiveness and passion in the proclamation of Peter. He stood up and preached with conviction. This is not a preacher who is sharing his doubts or being very apologetic. Like Peter, we need to speak with absolute conviction. Yes, we all struggle. Sharing the faith is not easy. Therefore, we need the empowerment of the Holy Spirit who fills us with boldness, love and self-control.

In Acts 2:22-36, Peter proclaims about what Jesus has done for the people. Jesus performed deeds of power, wonders, and signs that God did through him. This Jesus was crucified, but God raised him up and exalted him at His right hand. This Jesus received from the Father the promise of the Holy Spirit which he has poured out at Pentecost.

Every religion starts by telling people what they must do to achieve salvation. Peter began by telling people what God has done for them. This is the main difference between Christianity and any other religious Philosophy – it starts with grace. The lay person needs to share from his/her own vulnerability, from the grace that came from the Lord in an area which brought about conversion.

Lesson 3: Revolutionary and Explosive Power

In Acts 2:36, we see what apostolic preaching sounds like. “Therefore let the entire house of Israel know with certainty that God has made Jesus both Lord and Messiah, this Jesus whom you crucified.”

At the heart of the bold proclamation is that Jesus Christ is Lord. What is Peter convicted about? That God has made Jesus both Lord and Christ.

During the time of the Roman Empire, to say that “Jesus is King and Lord” was a very dangerous thing. Caesar was the king and the Lord. Those who proclaimed anyone else as King and Lord ended up in jail and martyrdom. Our proclamation must have this revolutionary and explosive power. Peter goes on to say that “You crucified Jesus”. He even names their sin! He does not tell them what they want to hear but instead, what they need to hear. Our job is to stand up boldly and say that Christ is King, everything in life must belong to Him.

A Christianity trading in bland speeches only saying what can be heard anywhere else in the popular culture will not cut anyone to the heart.

Lesson 4: Bring people to the point of conversion

“Now when they heard this, they were cut to the heart.” Acts 2:37

This is the effect of good apostolic preaching. Abstract spiritual principles, endless moral truths and complicated PowerPoint presentations might not cut people to the heart.

What cuts people to the heart is an encounter with the Risen Lord, hearing about the Lordship of Jesus in our lives and how we have fallen short of being the person Jesus calls us to be.

Lesson 5: A Call to Repentance

Peter said to them, “Repent, and be baptised every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ so that your sins may be forgiven; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” Acts 2:38

Without this conviction, the proclamation will not cut to the hearts of the people. The message of Jesus is presented so clearly that people naturally see how they’ve fallen short. They want to change. Jesus began His ministry calling people back to repentance in Mark 1:14. Just before He ascends to Heaven, Jesus also exhorts the disciples that repentance and forgiveness of sins must be preached in His name (Luke 24:47).

Rediscovering the Proclamation and Re-evangelising

Peter’s proclamation in Acts chapter 2 is known as the principal proclamation, the one which we must hear again and again in different ways, the one which we must announce one way or another throughout the process of catechesis, at every level and moment (Evangelii Gaudium, 164). Today, we must rediscover this proclamation.

A long-time preacher of the papal household, Fr Cantalamessa says that the sign-of-the-times demand the preaching of the Kerygma. “Our situation is becoming more and more similar to that of the apostles. They were faced with a pre-Christian world to evangelise; we have before us, at least to some extent and in certain quarters, a post-Christian world to re-evangelise. We need to return to their method by bringing anew to light “the sword of the Spirit”, which is the announcement – in Spirit and power – of Christ who died for our sins and who rose for our justification (cf. Rom. 4:25).”