As the liturgical year comes to a close with the Feast of Christ the King each year, I look forward to Advent, which is that special season of the year when we prepare our hearts for Jesus’ coming at Christmas.

In my family of five children, we often look forward to a more relaxing time without any school work or exams to worry about. Advent for us begins with the making of our own family Advent wreath which marks the preparation of our home and our hearts to welcome Jesus at Christmas.

Unlike commercial Christmas wreaths that are usually made with brightly coloured decorations, our Advent wreath’s focus is on its four symbolic candles. These candles represent and reflect the anticipation that we hold in our hearts as Christ’s coming draws near. While Christ has already come that beautiful morn many years ago; with each Advent we remember and celebrate with child-like anticipation the joyful hope that His coming gives to us.

Leading up to Christmas

Beginning with the purple candle for the first week, we are reminded of the HOPE we have for the coming of our Lord Jesus. In the second week we celebrate PEACE – recalling how Christ comes as our Prince of Peace – to bring us in communion with Him. The sober purple gives way to a rose or pink coloured candle on the third week, usually referred to as Gaudete Sunday or JOY Sunday. As Christmas draws nearer, Gaudete Sunday builds the growing anticipation in our hearts that very soon – in just one more week – as Isaiah (9:2-3) promised we would celebrate the light and joy of Christ. Finally, the last week of Advent is celebrated when we light the final purple candle of LOVE, where we are reminded that God loves us so much, He sent His only Son Jesus to be with us and to save us. Some Advent wreaths will include a fifth white candle that is placed within the centre of the wreath once Christmas arrives that Emmanuel, God with us, Jesus Christ our light and Saviour has come into the world.

Each Sunday evening during Advent, we come together as a family to light the next candle and to pray. Every time a new candle is lit up, we are reminded of how Christ’s light overcomes the darkness of the world. Thank goodness for the Advent Reflection booklets that the Office for the New Evangelisation (ONE) gives out every year! These are usually our guide on how to pray as a family during Advent as we light up our wreath.

Reflecting on Advent Wreaths

I first started making my own Advent wreath several years back. As I made the wreaths, I would reflect more deeply on the meaning of Advent. As part of my reflection, instead of the random items placed into the wreath, I would make a conscious effort to put items that help me give meaning to the wreath and to my faith.

For example, using three cones or poinsettias to represent the Holy Trinity; three bundles of three cinnamon sticks reminds me of the gifts of the Holy Spirit; including cinnamon sticks that bring to mind the Magi’s gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh etc. Sometimes when I do Advent wreaths for my friends, I would also add in the flowers to represent the number of members in the family.

When using fresh flowers, I would choose floral materials that can last. These include African bush flowers like protea, wax flowers and even scented materials like lavender stalks and eucalyptus leaves, that look good even when they dry out over the weeks. Alternatives like using dried flowers where the colours do not fade even with time, and plastic poinsettias can also be considered.

So the beauty of a homemade Advent wreath is that you can put in items that reflect your own family’s uniqueness. The leaves of the wreath can be done with fresh fir leaves, purchased from the floral wholesalers around Singapore. When you water the fir leaves faithfully, they do not dry out and can still look nice and green throughout Advent.

However, there were years when I just left my wreaths without watering, and the firs would gradually dry out to a sort of brown grey colour. For me, this is also a beautiful thing in itself, as I imagine that my sins, just like the leaves, are fading away, taken over by the gradual brightness of the candles around the wreath, reminding me that the light of Christ needs to grow and glow in my heart to welcome Christ on Christmas morn. Whether your choice is to make or to buy an advent wreath, I pray that this Advent will be a blessed one for you and your family.

How to Make an Advent Wreath: A Step-by-Step Guide