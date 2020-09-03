As Pope Francis shares, constant contamination by deceptive language can end up darkening our interior life. So how can we fight this? How can we stop fake news? And how can we encourage the spread of what is true and beautiful? When we receive information? The first thing you should always do just ask yourself, “Is this true?” …before you hit share. “Is it true?”

Data scientists have found actually that people share not what is true, but what provokes the most emotion amongst the people who see it.

In this online webinar, Estella Young, a lay Dominican shares more about the importance of fact-checking and some questions to ask yourself before sharing content online: Is it useful? Is it beautiful? Does it help to spread Christ’s light in the world?

“The wrongful teachings is another spread of fake news that the church is very keen to keep in check, because we can lead to confusion amongst the laity as to what the church actually believes it can cause a lot of upset. When you check before you share. You are helping to protect our Catholic community, your brother in Christ from fraud from being scammed, and from being misled by false doctrine.”

Let’s be wise and discerning as we consume and share content online!