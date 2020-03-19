Given the serious situation of the COVID-19 contagion and with the rising number of infections both locally and in other countries, His Grace, Archbishop William Goh has instructed all parishes to suspend Penitential Services in the Archdiocese.

For those who are seeking the Sacrament of Reconciliation, please contact your parishes. Do continue to observe the public health guidelines as laid down by the Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task Force.

Thank you for your understanding and patience on this matter as we continue to pray for God’s blessings and protection on our people.

Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms)

19 March 2020