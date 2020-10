How did October become the month of the Rosary?

This October, we are invited to dive deeper into the prayer of the Rosary; to meditate and to understand what this prayer is truly calling us to do, instead of simply fumbling through the words. As we do so, may we come to truly appreciate the beauty and depth of it!

“Lex Orandi, Lex Credendi, Lex Vivendi.” May the way in which we worship reflect what we believe and determine how we live!