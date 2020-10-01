CHN/CN/2020/022
This Chancery Notice has updates on appointments:
- Fr Aloysius Ong has been appointed Parish Priest of the Church of St Bernadette for a term of six [6] years, with effect from 9 January 2021.
- Fr Kamelus Kamus CICM has been appointed Parish Priest of the Church of Holy Spirit for a term of six [6] years, with effect from 9 January 2021.
- Fr Richards Ambrose has been appointed to head the Archdiocesan Office for Human Resource (AHR) for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 9 January 2021.
- Fr Richards Ambrose will be Priest-in-Residence at St Bernadette with effect from 9 January 2021.
Note:
