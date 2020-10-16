CHN/CN/2020/023

This Chancery Notice has updates on appointments and other matters:

  1. Mr Andrew Quek has been re-appointed to the Board of ABLE SEAS Limited for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 15 October 2020.
  2. Fr Peter Zhang CDD has been appointed as a Member of the Board of Catholic Preschool Education (Singapore) Ltd, with effect from 15 October 2020.
  3. Appointments to the Board of Catholic Preschool Education (Singapore) Ltd for a term up to 31 December 2022, with immediate effect.
  4. Additional appointments have been made to the Board of Catholic Preschool Education (Singapore) Ltd, for a term from 1 November 2020 to 31 December 2022.
  5. Fr Erbin Fernandez will be Priest-in-Residence at Bethany East with effect from 1 October 2020.
  6. Fr Jovita Ho has been appointed to the Archdiocesan Finance Council for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 15 October 2020.
  7. Mr Lawrence Chong, a member of our Archdiocesan Catholic Council for Interreligious Dialogue (ACCIRD), has been appointed by His Holiness Pope Francis to the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue as a Consultor, for a term of five [5] years with effect from 4 August 2020.
Note:
