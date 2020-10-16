CHN/CN/2020/023
This Chancery Notice has updates on appointments and other matters:
- Mr Andrew Quek has been re-appointed to the Board of ABLE SEAS Limited for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 15 October 2020.
- Fr Peter Zhang CDD has been appointed as a Member of the Board of Catholic Preschool Education (Singapore) Ltd, with effect from 15 October 2020.
- Appointments to the Board of Catholic Preschool Education (Singapore) Ltd for a term up to 31 December 2022, with immediate effect.
- Additional appointments have been made to the Board of Catholic Preschool Education (Singapore) Ltd, for a term from 1 November 2020 to 31 December 2022.
- Fr Erbin Fernandez will be Priest-in-Residence at Bethany East with effect from 1 October 2020.
- Fr Jovita Ho has been appointed to the Archdiocesan Finance Council for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 15 October 2020.
- Mr Lawrence Chong, a member of our Archdiocesan Catholic Council for Interreligious Dialogue (ACCIRD), has been appointed by His Holiness Pope Francis to the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue as a Consultor, for a term of five [5] years with effect from 4 August 2020.
Note:
- Refer to Chancery Notices for complete details
- Subscribe to TELEGRAM for the latest information