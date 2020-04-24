The Reason for our Joy

How can we still be happy amidst the uncertainties surrounding our health, our jobs, and our children’s education?

The simple answer is we are joyful because our Lord’s resurrection on Easter Sunday reminds us that life does not end with this world. God has created us for eternal life with Him in Heaven, where there is no more pain or sickness.

We must do our best to alleviate suffering in this life, but we do not despair when we seem to fail because we know that Christ, who suffered with us, will one day bring us His peace and healing.

As Pope Benedict XVI wrote in his encyclical Spe Salvi (On Christian Hope): “The true shepherd is one who knows even the path that passes through the valley of death; one who walks with me even on the path of final solitude, where no one can accompany me, guiding me through… He has conquered death, and he has returned to accompany us now and to give us the certainty that, together with him, we can find a way through.”

Therefore, when we asked what you were grateful for this Easter, many described finding unexpected blessings in the pandemic, particularly the spiritual solidarity engendered by the Archdiocese’s broadcast Masses:

“I give thanks to God because Covid-19 cannot hold us – the Body of Christ – back despite the physical churches being closed.” (JA) “[I’m grateful for the] whole of Singapore celebrating mass at the same time.” (MO)

Some shared that their inability to attend Mass had deepened their hunger for the Eucharist:

“We had more time to pray, reflect and listen to His teachings… I miss receiving the Eucharist the usual way and visiting the Lord in the Adoration room. I thank God for making me realize the importance of the above.” (IR) “Not being able to participate in Mass, especially for Holy Week, has planted yearning in many hearts (including, perhaps, some that have been arid for a while).” (FM)

While others said the “circuit breaker” had given them more time to spend with the Lord:

“[I had] time to reconnect and refocus my relationship with God intimately again.” (SF) “Thank you, Lord, for the time to reflect on the past and ponder about the future.” (JJ)

Others were grateful for the graces of everyday life, including their family members and good health:

“Despite the inconvenience, I could adapt quickly to working from home. Being home with the entire family every day has given us the opportunity to each try our hand at cooking.” (CY) “Thanking the Lord… for good health and for being able to stay at home with our loved ones, and take part in online Mass, especially the live masses from the Vatican during Holy Week.” (JI)

It was clear that our Catholic community had taken Our Lord’s words to heart: “In the world you have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (Jn 16:33)