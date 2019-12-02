CHN/CN/2019/019
The following are excerpts from the latest Chancery Notice with updates and on appointments for Church Organisation/s and Parish/es within the Catholic Church in Singapore:
- Fr Paul Ngo MEP was elected Local Superior for the Parish Foreign Missions Society for a term of five (5) years with effect from 30 October 2019.
- Fr Eugene Vaz has been reappointed as Spiritual Director for both the Society of St Vincent de Paul National Council and Christian Meditation for a term of two (2) years with effect from 21 November 2019
- Br Justin Yip has been assigned to the Church of the Nativity of the BVM from 1 January 2020 for his pastoral attachment pending ordination to the Diaconate.
