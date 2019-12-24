CHN/CN/2019/020

Fr Joseph Jeannequin, MEP of the Paris Foreign Missions in Singapore passed away on 24 December 2019. He was 93.

Fr Joseph first arrived in Singapore in May 1972, and he served as Assistant Parish Priest at the Church of the Risen Christ until 1974. He then moved to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, where he served as Assistant Parish Priest for 28 years from 1974-2002. In his time there, he helped set up the Rite of Christian Initiation (Adults) (RCIA) at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1988 as well as celebrating Mass in Mandarin on both weekdays and weekends. He also celebrated Mass in Burmese once a month in the St Anthony Canossian school chapel in Bedok.

In 2002, he moved to the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, where he served as Assistant Parish Priest. He also served as the Spiritual Director of the Serangoon Curia of the Legion of Mary Singapore Senatus. In 2015, he moved to the Bethany Home for retired clergy on account of ill health. In 2018, he transferred to the newly-built Bethany East Clergy Residence, where he was called home to the Lord.

Fr Joseph is currently lying in repose in Bethany East Chapel. His wake will be held on 26th December 2019, in the Parish Hall of the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour.

Details of Funeral:

Date: 27th December 2019

Time: 2pm

Venue: Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, 31 Siglap Hill, Singapore 456085

Cremation will follow after at Mandai Crematorium, at 4.30pm. We invite you to pray for him in your masses and prayers.