I ‘ve never been good with new year resolutions. I typically approach the new year with no resolutions at all, or come up with some frivolous and superficial goals that hardly amount to much. Why, you wonder? For one, there has never been any real source of motivation behind those resolutions.

This year however, was different.

2018 had been an incredibly challenging year for me. It was a year where I was stretched mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. There were many changes happening in my life that year – I was entering into a new job, becoming busier in my volunteer efforts, while losing my support structures all at once. My mind was never at rest: I would be thinking about work while in the office, about ministry matters the minute I stepped out of the office, all while trying to process the very fact that my closest friend and biggest support structure will be leaving Singapore for the next two years. I felt overwhelmed, to say the least.

That year, I was so busy trying to meet the needs of others and trying to fulfill the insurmountable tasks at hand, that I neglected myself and my relationship with Jesus. My faith and well-being took a back seat to the pressing needs of everyone else. At the end of it all, I found myself broken, jaded, alone, weak and spent. That’s what I was – utterly spent.

I had given so much of myself and neglected caring for myself amidst the busyness, that I could no longer recognise myself. I no longer knew who I was and what I stood for. I was slowly crumbling. I knew that something had to change. Surely, life isn’t meant to be led this way?

As with every New Year’s Eve, I looked forward to being with my community and counting down to the new year together. However, that year, something different happened. While I was on my way to the countdown party, I felt a desire within me to go to the adoration room. I didn’t know where it was coming from, neither did I know what I was to do in the adoration room on a night where I should be out with my friends celebrating. But I decided to follow my heart nonetheless. That turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for myself.

Jesus Unveils the Desires of My Heart

As I sat before the Lord in the adoration room, what surfaced was a clarity of the burdens that have weighed upon me and the great desire within me to move out of the pit I was in. After so many months of rushing from one place to another, one task to another, busying myself with all the demands placed on me, I was finally sitting still before the lover of my soul; the One who truly mattered to this heart of mine. I sat before the Lord weary, but ready to be made new by His Spirit.

For the first time in those few months, I could finally come before someone and be honest: “I am tired. I can’t do this anymore.” I looked back on the past year and saw that I had not experienced growth in any area of my life (perhaps except for the fact that the craziness had expanded my capacity for stressful situations), and I didn’t like that. I wanted to be able to look back and see that I’m a better person than the one who started out in the year.

That evening, I made a commitment to do better and to be better in the new year. I was not going to submit to the dreariness I was in anymore. It was time for me to find myself and to regain my identity! I began listing down everything that was on my mind: the pressures I felt upon me, the instability that I felt in my life, the pain of the absence of a close friend in the midst of the craziness, the loneliness, the disappointment that I had in myself, everything!

I put it out there before the Lord and for the first time in those few months, a weight was lifted off my chest. I could breathe again. I heard the loud music booming outside those walls of the adoration chapel, the countdown happening out there, “Happy New Year!” greetings all around. It was loud and noisy out there. But in my heart, I was at peace.

It was very clear to me as to what I had to focus on in the new year. I wanted to grow. I desired to regain a good self-awareness of who I was, to declutter my schedule of the non-essentials and the things that were distracting me from the path in which God desires me to walk on, to focus on the things that truly matter, to grow in faith and knowledge, and to experience complete freedom before the Lord again. I began listing down the things I needed to focus on in the coming year – explicitly, and very concretely.

Journey Towards Authentic Freedom

Twelve months into that spontaneous and blessed night in the adoration room, and I’m proud to say that I’ve checked off most of the things I set out to do. I freed my schedule to allow more room for formation, went on that silent retreat I’ve pushed back for many years, embarked on new adventures that I never thought I would go on, and have carved out more time to be with my loved ones. I must admit that there have been moments where I’ve found myself overwhelmed again, but the commitment I made that night has been beneficial in keeping my resolve to growth, self-discovery, and greater freedom. I have learnt to take a step back and to recollect when I find myself under pressure. This year, I can confidently look back at 2019 and say that I’m a better person today than the one I was at the beginning of this year.

If you too, desire to experience growth in the coming year – or if it is you who have had a crazy 2019 and now find yourself burnt out as I was, I would like to encourage you to spend some time with the Lord in these final days of 2019.

You don’t have to break into the New Year in the adoration room as I did (although I must say that that is probably one of the best ways to do so). Just carve out half an hour to be with Him, and you might be surprised with what can come out of that time with Jesus!

Here are some things that I did that set me up well for a fruitful year:

Sit before the Lord: Coming before Him after months of busyness was incredibly refreshing for me. Sit before your God, and simply allow Him to love you, strengthen you, and to breathe new life into your weary spirit.

Review how the past year has been for you: How are you doing? Was the past year a fruitful one? What are the areas of growth that you have experienced?

Lean in to His voice: How is Jesus inviting you to grow in the coming year? List down specific areas of your life that you feel invited to grow in. Are there certain things that you need to weed out to make room for God in your life?

Resolve to do so: Growth doesn’t happen overnight. Neither does it happen carelessly. Growth happens when we are intentional about growing. This means that we need to make a conscience effort to carve out time, effort, and resources for it to happen.

Use a planner: My planner became my best friend. I would set dedicated time slots for self-care and formation every week, block out slots to spend time with my family, and only fill in the gaps with other activities when my priorities were taken care of. This helped me so much in ensuring that I’m not neglecting my priorities or any area of my life for that matter. It helped me maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Have an accountability partner on the journey: The journey isn’t going to be easy. You might find yourself hit by waves of responsibilities and feel the temptation to sway from your commitment to prioritising growth. In those moments, your accountability partner could be the one who shifts your eyes back to Jesus.