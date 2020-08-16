“New normal”. That seems to be the phrase of 2020, huh? The “new normal” is one of uncertainty, instability, guardedness, and even isolation. It almost seems like one of heightened worries. Many of us are afraid of losing our jobs, some are worried that they may not be able to make ends meet. Others fear that they or their loved ones will succumb to the virus.

This is our new reality. As I read articles of this “new normal” that we are to prepare for, I began to see the parallel between the “new normal” that we are faced with due to the pandemic, and the new realities that we encounter in our personal lives. In fact, the sentiments that surface might even be similar too.

Your new reality might come in any form, so long as it differs from something you’ve always been accustomed to – the new reality of life without a loved one after they pass on, the new reality upon discovering an illness that you have to overcome, the position that you find yourself in after a fallout with a treasured friend, the shocking realisation that someone you’ve always trusted has in fact betrayed you. Whatever it may be, these new realities that surface in our lives put us in a place where we have to move from what we’ve been used to, into new ground.

But no matter how much we try to evade the new reality before us, it is going to happen. Regardless of our approach towards these daunting new realities – denial, escapism, or embrace, it isn’t going to change the fact that what is to come will come. How should we approach new seasons in our lives; the changes that come our way? What kind of disposition should we adopt as we face these new seasons?

Consider St Peter and the other disciples as they faced the storm at sea in Matthew 14:22-33. Although the boat was almost overturned by the waves, St Peter responded in faith and total surrender. The first disposition that he carried was one of resolution to obey Christ and to follow His will. St Peter did not step out of the boat before first heeding the Lord’s command. We are invited too, to die to our will and to follow His. What is the Lord asking of us as we face the storms that come our way? Do we listen to the voice of fear and anxiety rather than the voice of God who calls us forward in spite of our fears?

The second disposition was one of resolution to draw closer to Christ. As St Peter stepped out of the boat, he stepped out toward Christ. His eyes were not cast towards the storm, the boat, or anywhere else. They were fixed on Our Lord. As we heed the Lord’s beckoning into the storm, so too must our eyes be fixed on Him, trusting in His divine plan even when we do not understand it.

The third disposition was one of resolution to imitate Christ. St Peter asked to do the very thing that Jesus did – “Lord, if it’s you, tell me to come to you on the water.” In our bid to grow through the storm, we need to strive to imitate Christ too. Instead of reacting off the cuff, let us ask “What would Jesus do?” and model after His courage, humility, patience, love, and gentleness.

The new seasons in our lives provide us with opportunities for us to mature in faith. Yet, this does not happen simply because we experience trials. Growth can only happen if we share St Peter’s Christ-centeredness as he navigated through the storm. Instead of running from it, let us enter into the thick of it. That’s not to say that we should brush aside or neglect the fears and anxieties within us. Neither does it mean that we should allow the fears to consume us as we face the situations. Instead, I propose that we begin by acknowledging our fears, but that we don’t halt in our footsteps at the point of acknowledgment. I propose that we bring these to the Lord, admit our weaknesses and hesitations before Him, and ask Him to grant us the courage to walk into it with Him… That we say “Lord, I am afraid of what is to come. But I trust that You are with me as I face this newness. Help me, Lord Jesus.”

For indeed, Our Lord is constant and faithful. Regardless of what it is that is coming our way, He will walk with us through each season. He, who is unwavering in His goodness and love will not abandon us as we face the new realities of our lives. May we begin to let go of the grip that we have had on what we are used to: the comfort, familiarity, assurances; the known. And as we release the palms of our hands, may we hold on to Our Lord’s hands and walk into the unknown with Him.