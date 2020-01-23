With the pervasiveness of smartphones and Wi-Fi islandwide, it is no wonder that our children are emulating their parents in becoming early and frequent users of the Internet and social media. A Digital Quotient Institute survey in 2017 of 3,600 children in Singapore aged between 8 and 12 years found that 85 percent owned at least one social media account. This was despite them being below the legal age to sign up with most of these sites.

The same survey found that children in Singapore spend 35 hours per week online – three hours above the global norm – with this rising to 45 hours per week for those with their own smartphones. Most of this time was spent on videos and games.