Did you know that over 80 percent of Singaporeans have access to the Internet, virtually all of whom possess at least one social media account, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter?
With the pervasiveness of smartphones and Wi-Fi islandwide, it is no wonder that our children are emulating their parents in becoming early and frequent users of the Internet and social media. A Digital Quotient Institute survey in 2017 of 3,600 children in Singapore aged between 8 and 12 years found that 85 percent owned at least one social media account. This was despite them being below the legal age to sign up with most of these sites.
The same survey found that children in Singapore spend 35 hours per week online – three hours above the global norm – with this rising to 45 hours per week for those with their own smartphones. Most of this time was spent on videos and games.
While parents in Singapore are concerned about the risks their children are exposed to online – such as cyber-bullying, pornography and sexual grooming – they also realise that it is not realistic to curtail Internet access forever.
“I’m not convinced that a complete shield of children to digital content and social media is wise. Our children are now digital natives and to be connected digitally is the world our children will live in in the future.”
– SH, parent of a 3-month old
Parental Concerns
Some Catholic parents in Singapore expressed a range of concerns on the use of the Internet and social media according to their children’s age.
Those whose primary school-age children are learning to navigate the Internet worried about their children being unable to distinguish “fake news” from fact or opinion, as well as the risk of encountering inappropriate material when doing research for school or personal projects.
Meanwhile, parents of teens and youth expressed concern about smartphone addiction, Internet pornography, and the risk of withdrawal from “real-life” society into a cyber- paradise.
“We set boundaries (e.g. meal times) and… I remind them that social relations matter when we gather in the presence of others.”
– KK, parent of 3 teenagers
Some parents stressed the need to cultivate face-to-face social skills by consciously cutting back on smartphone usage during family gatherings.
Parents may also lack the faith formation and necessary know-hows to help their children respond to the tide of anti-Catholic material online, which belittle the faith and present secularist and relativist ideologies as “scientific” or “progressive”. What is of greater concern is the shallow nature of social media which focuses on attention- grabbing graphics or soundbites that hinders the child’s ability to grapple with complex ideas and engage in meaningful discussion.
“We try to cultivate a sense of being when we are together. Banning phones and tablets during meals. Using humour, games and stories to make life at home more interesting than social media, are strategies that work well for us.”
– DT, parent of 5, 7, & 9-year olds
Parents may also lack the faith formation and necessary know-hows to help their children respond to the tide of anti-Catholic material online, which belittle the faith and present secularist and relativist ideologies as “scientific” or “progressive”. What is of greater concern is the shallow nature of social media which focuses on attention- grabbing graphics or soundbites that hinders the child’s ability to grapple with complex ideas and engage in meaningful discussion.
Diamonds in the Mud
But the picture is not wholly negative. When approached with a discerning eye, the Internet abounds with opportunities for faith formation and spiritual growth. Preachers like Bishop Robert Barron, and media organisations like Formed, both based in the USA, have gone online to widen their reach, offering beautifully filmed videos and other catechetical materials to Catholics worldwide.
The Archdiocese of Singapore has also social media presences on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Catholic.Sg/) and Instagram (@catholic.sg), as is the Archbishop himself (@archie.will). Many parishes run their own Facebook pages, among them the Church of the Sacred Heart – popular for its witty cartoons.
Parents searching online for ways to form their children in the Catholic faith have no shortage of resources. Indeed, just over half of the 282 respondents to a Telegram poll in January 2020 reported that they used the Internet and social media to cultivate the faith of their children.
In addition to the plethora of Catholic bloggers who share their personal experiences raising their children to love God and serve the community, there are catechetical resources for those looking for more structured ways to educate a child in the faith and in Christian virtue. For example, the US-based Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, who produce the virtues education materials used by the Archdiocese’s Office for Catechesis, have made a number of videos and children’s activities available for free on their website (https://golepress.com/welcome/education-in-virtue/).
While parents still need to approach the Internet with a discerning eye – since some self-proclaimed “Catholic” websites actually promote teachings contrary to the faith, or use Catholic theology or identity politics to advance particular political or economic ideologies – the Internet and social media are fast becoming an indispensable part of the landscape for Catholics actively seeking to deepen their faith.
Points to ponder:
- Do you find the Internet/social media more of a help or a hindrance on your personal faith journey?
- What websites, personalities, or apps have you found the most helpful?
Share your thoughts, leave your comment below!
Leave A Comment