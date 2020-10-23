There has been media coverage suggesting that the Holy Father has changed Catholic teaching concerning same-sex unions. For clarification, please note the following:

We have not had an official statement or communication from the Vatican.

We do not know at the moment what the Holy Father actually said in the interview and the context of what he said.

Also, any quote from the Holy Father recorded in a documentary is not considered or admissible as an official papal teaching.

At any rate, the Catholic Church’s constant teaching on marriage remains unchanged regardless of a civil union between two persons of the same sex approved by the State.

Catholic understanding of marriage is defined as the sacrament by which a baptised man and a baptised woman bind themselves for life in lawful marriage.

This matrimonial bond has two properties, namely, unity and indissolubility. Unity of marriage means that because the man and woman are united in one flesh, Catholic marriages are monogamous. It is also indissoluble until death. The teaching on Catholic marriage is summed up clearly by our Lord when he said, “the one who made them at the beginning (of creation) ‘made them male and female,’ and said, ‘For this reason, a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’. So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, let no one separate.” (Mt 19:4-6)

What is legal in society is not necessarily moral or licit for Catholics in the teaching of the Church.

Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms)

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore

22 October 2020