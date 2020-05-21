Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/012, 20 May 2020.

This notice is issued with reference to Banns of Ordination CHN/BNN/2020/001 and Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/005, regarding Brother Justin Yip’s diaconate ordination.

Due to the current circuit breaker measures in place, Brother Justin’s ordination which was scheduled for 25 May 2020 will be postponed until further notice.

A second Chancery Notice will be issued once the new date of Brother Justin’s ordination has been confirmed. We seek your continued prayers for him and for all priestly vocations.