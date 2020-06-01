Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/013, 1 June 2020.
- Fr Antony Kuttianickal CMI has been re-appointed Chaplain for the Archdiocesan Commission for Malayalam Apostolate (ACMA) for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 26 March 2020.
- Fr Antony Kuttianickal CMI has been appointed Interim Administrator for the Church of the Transfiguration (COTT), with effect from 1 June 2020, until the new parish priest, Fr Alphonsus Dominic, assumes office on 1 September 2020.
- Fr Jude David is appointed Rector of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd (CGS) for a term of six [6] years, with effect from 1 July 2020.
- The following have been appointed as Assistant Priests at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd (CGS) for a term of three [3] years with effect from 1 July 2020
- Fr Brian Joachim D’Souza
- Fr Samuel Lim
- The following have been re-appointed to the Board of Abilities Beyond Limitations and Expectations (ABLE) for a term of two[2] years with effect from 1 May 2020:
- Mr Simon Wong
- Ms Trillion So
- Ms Gan Siok Loon has been re-appointed Board Member of ABLE SEAS Limited for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 1 May 2020.
- Sr Leticia Candelario Lopez FMVD has been appointed to the Archdiocesan Catholic Council for Interreligious Dialogue (ACCIRD) for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 15 June 2020.
Note:
