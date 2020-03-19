Excerpt from Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/006, 17 Mar 2020:

Advisory for Visitors to Clergy Residences: Bethany House and Bethany East

  1. In the current Covid-19 situation, seniors are a particularly vulnerable group. To reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to our senior clergy, all visitors to Bethany House, 49 Upper Thomson Road, and Bethany East, 576 Changi Road, are to observe precautionary measures with immediate effect.
  2. There should be no more than two [2] persons at a time visiting a senior priest. They should also practise social distancing of at least 1 metre, whether from the priest or another person.
  3. The Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task Force has advised that in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, “small-group” Masses (i.e. Masses with a congregation) are to be discontinued with immediate effect (communication dated 17 March 2020). This applies to Masses that are celebrated in the clergy residences.
  4. The Archdiocese would like to emphasize the importance of social responsibility in slowing the transmission of a virus. Those who are unwell, even if their flulike symptoms are mild, should see a doctor and stay home to prevent spreading illness.
Note:
