Excerpt from Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/006, 17 Mar 2020:
Advisory for Visitors to Clergy Residences: Bethany House and Bethany East
- In the current Covid-19 situation, seniors are a particularly vulnerable group. To reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to our senior clergy, all visitors to Bethany House, 49 Upper Thomson Road, and Bethany East, 576 Changi Road, are to observe precautionary measures with immediate effect.
- There should be no more than two [2] persons at a time visiting a senior priest. They should also practise social distancing of at least 1 metre, whether from the priest or another person.
- The Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task Force has advised that in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, “small-group” Masses (i.e. Masses with a congregation) are to be discontinued with immediate effect (communication dated 17 March 2020). This applies to Masses that are celebrated in the clergy residences.
- The Archdiocese would like to emphasize the importance of social responsibility in slowing the transmission of a virus. Those who are unwell, even if their flu–like symptoms are mild, should see a doctor and stay home to prevent spreading illness.
