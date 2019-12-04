By Jared Ng / Catholic News Singapore
Many of us will at this time of the year plan a holiday that we have been waiting for since 2019 began. Seoul and Osaka are popular destinations for shopping and food while Bali is known for providing a time of relaxation and rest.
As you plan your itinerary, why not consider visiting some Catholic sites that can build your faith too?
Within many of these popular destinations are also Catholic shrines, churches and pilgrimage spots that you can visit to learn more about the history and tradition of the Church in Asia. Besides your usual luggage, bring your rosary with you.
For those who have no plans of travelling this time of the year, there are also a couple of places you may not have known about which you can find in our Archdiocese.
A rosary garden can be found at St Joseph’s Church (Bukit Timah).
It was officially opened and blessed by Archbishop William Goh on March 25, 2017, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.
The 775-sq-m garden features 59 large fibreglass beads and a reclining stainless steel cross to represent the rosary. It also has a 2.4-m-tall statue of Our Lady. The tranquil and serene atmosphere, especially at night, is perfect for those wanting to pray the rosary in a more tangible way.
Indonesia: Gua Maria Kerep, Ambarawa
The 42m-tall statue is the largest Marian statue in the world and can be found in the Gua Maria Kerep in Ambarawa, Semarang. It was blessed and inaugurated by the late Monisgnor Johannes Pujasumarta, Archbishop of Semarang, in August 2015. Since its inauguration, tens of thousands of pilgrims have made their way to the statue and the neighbouring grotto of Mary.Photo: AsiaNews
Philippines: Divine Mercy Shrine, El Salvador city
The 15m-tall statue, in El Savador City, Mindanao, was inaugurated in September 2008. Surrounded by lush gardens, a chapel sits at the base of the statue. The shrine serves as a pilgrimage site for Divine Mercy devotees but many non-Christians often make it a must to visit when in the Philippines.
India: Sanctuary of Our Lady of Vailankanni, Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu
Also known as the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Vailankanni, the basilica is a Marian shrine in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu, South India. Every year in September, the Church of the Risen Christ in Singapore marks the feast day with a procession. Photo: AsiaNews
Korea: Memorial Tower dedicated to Martyrs of Seosomun, Seoul
Pope Francis visited the shrine, in Seoul, during his Apostolic visit to South Korea in 2014. The site of the shrine is where about 40 saints and 30 blessed were martyred. A memorial tower dedicated to martyrs of Seosomun can be found in the public park, which stands on the former execution ground. Many laypeople and Religious often pray before the memorial tower.
Japan: Twenty-Six Martyrs Monument & Museum, Nagasaki.
The monument was built in Nishizaka Hill in Nagasaki, Japan, in June 1962 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the canonisation of the Christians executed on the site. Behind the monument is the Twenty-Six Martyrs Museum. At this museum, visitors can learn about the history of Christianity in Nagasaki.
This article was first featured in Catholic News, 1 November 2019.