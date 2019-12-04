By Jared Ng / Catholic News Singapore

Many of us will at this time of the year plan a holiday that we have been waiting for since 2019 began. Seoul and Osaka are popular destinations for shopping and food while Bali is known for providing a time of relaxation and rest.

As you plan your itinerary, why not consider visiting some Catholic sites that can build your faith too?

Within many of these popular destinations are also Catholic shrines, churches and pilgrimage spots that you can visit to learn more about the history and tradition of the Church in Asia. Besides your usual luggage, bring your rosary with you.

For those who have no plans of travelling this time of the year, there are also a couple of places you may not have known about which you can find in our Archdiocese.

A rosary garden can be found at St Joseph’s Church (Bukit Timah).

It was officially opened and blessed by Archbishop William Goh on March 25, 2017, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.

The 775-sq-m garden features 59 large fibreglass beads and a reclining stainless steel cross to represent the rosary. It also has a 2.4-m-tall statue of Our Lady. The tranquil and serene atmosphere, especially at night, is perfect for those wanting to pray the rosary in a more tangible way.