Ilived a life of dichotomy for many years of my life. To many, I seemed like someone who had her spiritual life in order. I was in a community, actively serving in retreats, and involved in activities geared towards bringing others to Christ. I tried to present the best version of myself before others. Yet, what I saw within me was filth. I was in fact living a life of sin. It was like what Jesus said of the scribes and Pharisees in Matthew 23:27-32, “You who are like whitewashed tombs that look handsome on the outside, but inside are full of dead men’s bones and every kind of corruption. In the same way you appear to people from the outside like good honest men, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.” I was full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.

It was as though I was leading separate lives. I was one person in church, and another outside of it. I felt hidden and ashamed of myself. I didn’t like the person I was behind closed doors. Neither did I like how segregated I was as a person. But more than that, I was afraid of revealing who I really was. I had many friends, sure – but I always wondered if they would still love me if they knew who I really was.

In what must have been planned by God, my community was going through a realignment of focus. We wanted to cultivate a culture of authenticity and vulnerability. It was at this point that I decided to bring to light everything that I had been hiding for years. Make no mistake, I experienced a lot of fear and hesitation as I prepared myself to stand before the community to share about my ‘deepest darkest secrets’. There were many moments where I wanted to give in to the fear and to skip my turn. I was afraid of the rejection that would follow. I did not want to be perceived as tainted or less than. But I thank God for the courage that rose me up from my seat and carried my feet before my community nonetheless.

As I stood before them and spoke of my struggle with sin, I recall doing it with my eyes welled up with tears and my head bowed down in shame. I felt bare; incredibly vulnerable. There was nothing I could hide behind. My community was seeing me for who I really was. How are they going to respond to what I just shared? Will they still want me around? Will they still love me? Will my friends turn their backs on me?

As I looked up in the crowd, I was met with eyes of compassion. I can recall the scene that I had before me so vividly. In fact, what I saw were eyes filled with tears as well. I was afraid of the condemnation that would follow, but my community was looking at me with deep empathy and compassion. They did not condemn me. They felt for me and loved me all the more.

Truth be told, that in itself was a huge gift to me. You know, the fact that having seen my ugliness, they chose to still stick around and offer me the love and acceptance that I deemed myself unworthy to receive. But that was not all. Having brought my struggles to light, my community walked with me and supported me through the tumultuous journey of gaining victory against sin.

I cannot say that I am now free from the struggle. It is a battle that I tango with constantly, one that I have to actively seek God’s grace for. But what my community has offered me is a taste of God’s unconditional love, acceptance, and mercy. St Maximilian Kolbe says, “God sends us friends to be our firm support in the whirlpool of struggle. In the company of friends we will find strength to attain our sublime ideal”, and that is exactly what they have been for me. They love me not just in my strength but also in my weakness. Yet, they have also not allowed me to remain in that state of sin and despair. My dear friends help me to identify the voice of God when I find myself caught in the whirlwind of lies whispered by the devil, and challenge me to grow.

St John Paul II tells us that “Friendship, as has been said, consists in a full commitment of the will to another person with a view to that person’s good.” Read that again – “a full commitment of the will” to another’s good. We have heard of what it means to be a fair-weather friend, that is, to be one that is present only in good times. But the kind of friendship that we are invited to establish is the kind that St John Paul II speaks of – relentless in our pursuit of the good of the other, even if it means that we might get misunderstood.

I cannot be more grateful to God for having been blessed with friends who are precisely that for me; people who strive for the good of my being, who celebrate my victories with me, love me in spite of my weaknesses, who would call me out when I’m slipping off the path, who desire for me to be grow into the woman my Father made me to be. I can only hope that I’ll be as good of a friend to them as they are to me.