“But the end of all things is now close at hand: therefore be sober-minded and temperate, so that you may give yourselves to prayer.”
1 Peter 4:7
Just like all the virtues we have previously reflected upon, temperance helps us to focus our attention less on ourselves and more on God and others. It leads us to self-denial and sacrifice and the willingness to carry our crosses in life.
One big cross at this moment for the world is the raging pandemic. In the spirit of Lent, we are invited to live this moment in self-denial and sacrifice, not only for our good but for the safety and wellbeing of others as well. We must learn to adapt to practices such as limiting the size of gatherings with safe distancing between each other, and pray for all, especially our Catholic Church, during these trying times as we grapple with suspensions, cancellations and closures.
Living all the Christian virtues including temperance is not an ability that happens overnight, nor an ability that we can do on our own. May we always turn to the Lord for his help in carrying the cross of living this season of Lent, and beyond.
During the season of Lent, we live temperance by fasting and denying ourselves primarily to allow God to strengthen our weak wills and liberate us from the enslavement of our own ego and needs. What areas of your life are in need of temperance and greater freedom?
Lord, we need your grace and strength to help us live virtuous, loving and temperate lives. May our self-sacrifices, penance and prayer at Lent enable us to form selfless loving habits that will strengthen and aid us through this period of crisis.
In our “new normal”, the most charitable course of action we take may be in deciding not to attend gatherings when unwell or just “feeling under the weather”. The latter condition is known medically as prodrome, which can be an early indication of imminent illness. We must be socially responsible and do our part to counter Covid-19 by adopting these precautions:
- Practise frequent hand washing with soap.
- Avoid touching your face with your hands as much as possible.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin as soon as possible.
- Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.
- Stay home and avoid social gatherings if you are sick.
- Observe good personal hygiene and sanitary practices at all times.
- Keep yourself updated on the changing disease situation.