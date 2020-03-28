“But the end of all things is now close at hand: therefore be sober-minded and temperate, so that you may give yourselves to prayer.”

Lent is the season where the virtue of temperance comes to the fore in our Christian lives. It refers to restraint and a balanced life of moderation. Temperance ensures control over our basic instincts and keeps our desires honourable.

Just like all the virtues we have previously reflected upon, temperance helps us to focus our attention less on ourselves and more on God and others. It leads us to self-denial and sacrifice and the willingness to carry our crosses in life.

One big cross at this moment for the world is the raging pandemic. In the spirit of Lent, we are invited to live this moment in self-denial and sacrifice, not only for our good but for the safety and wellbeing of others as well. We must learn to adapt to practices such as limiting the size of gatherings with safe distancing between each other, and pray for all, especially our Catholic Church, during these trying times as we grapple with suspensions, cancellations and closures.

Living all the Christian virtues including temperance is not an ability that happens overnight, nor an ability that we can do on our own. May we always turn to the Lord for his help in carrying the cross of living this season of Lent, and beyond.