“Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”
Ephesians 4:32
Kindness is love in action – being generous with our time and money, lifting the burden off another’s shoulders, correcting errors in thought or action with gentleness. Kindness is one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit acting within us. A supernatural gift, it is not about loving the lovable only, but often entails reaching out to people whom we think don’t deserve our love or who reject us.
Turning to Jesus, we see His loving kindness in ministering to all the people who sought him, good and bad. He treated everyone with dignity, understanding and tender love. But He never minced words when it came to what we needed to do to be holy as God is holy.
The COVID-19 outbreak is a good time for us to be kind. Infection can spread fast when people with symptoms go about their daily lives without considering they are not well. Fake news can also circulate quickly because we don’t stop to check the source and veracity of the information before forwarding it on.
We can show kindness to those who are infected or quarantined by praying for them, checking if they need help with family chores or financial support, or even in sharing an affected colleague’s workload with grace. And when we speak out in instances of discrimination because of the fear of infection, we also live in the Spirit through the gift of kindness in our actions and words.
Lent is a time for us to reflect and resolve to be better than we were, with the help of God’s mercy and love. What is one thing we can do this week to live loving kindness?
Jesus our Lord, as the end of Lent draws near, strengthen our desire to walk closer to you and be more like you. Comfort us with your peace as we live in solidarity with our community, caring for one another in this COVID-19 pandemic.
In our “new normal”, the most charitable course of action we take may be in deciding not to attend gatherings when unwell or just “feeling under the weather”. The latter condition is known medically as prodrome, which can be an early indication of imminent illness. We must be socially responsible and do our part to counter Covid-19 by adopting these precautions:
- Practise frequent hand washing with soap.
- Avoid touching your face with your hands as much as possible.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin as soon as possible.
- Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.
- Stay home and avoid social gatherings if you are sick.
- Observe good personal hygiene and sanitary practices at all times.
- Keep yourself updated on the changing disease situation.