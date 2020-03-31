Kindness is love in action – being generous with our time and money, lifting the burden off another’s shoulders, correcting errors in thought or action with gentleness. Kindness is one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit acting within us. A supernatural gift, it is not about loving the lovable only, but often entails reaching out to people whom we think don’t deserve our love or who reject us.

Turning to Jesus, we see His loving kindness in ministering to all the people who sought him, good and bad. He treated everyone with dignity, understanding and tender love. But He never minced words when it came to what we needed to do to be holy as God is holy.

The COVID-19 outbreak is a good time for us to be kind. Infection can spread fast when people with symptoms go about their daily lives without considering they are not well. Fake news can also circulate quickly because we don’t stop to check the source and veracity of the information before forwarding it on.

We can show kindness to those who are infected or quarantined by praying for them, checking if they need help with family chores or financial support, or even in sharing an affected colleague’s workload with grace. And when we speak out in instances of discrimination because of the fear of infection, we also live in the Spirit through the gift of kindness in our actions and words.