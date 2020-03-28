“Therefore, return to your God, observe kindness and justice, And wait for your God continually.” Hosea 12:6

Fasting this Lent from the celebration of the Eucharist would have been an unthinkable penance just a few months ago. But observing it today as a precautionary measure to stem Covid-19 makes it a just decision made by the Church.

Justice is described as the virtue that enables us to act correctly and appropriately in all circumstances, giving God and others their rightful due. As we discover alternative ways of worship and prayer to “return to God” this Lent, we also recommit ourselves to God’s loving justice and peace by being socially responsible.

Wherever we find ourselves in public spaces today, it is crucial for us to abide by all the precautionary directives to contain and prevent the importation and spread of the virus. Social distancing, new ways of greeting one another, good hygiene habits, observing travel advisories and stay home notices are all acts of justice we are called to live during this time of uncertainty.

With God as the source of all virtues, including that of justice, we place our trust in him, knowing that in time he makes all things well. Meanwhile, we live our lives and faith in hope, observing kindness and justice, as we wait patiently for God.