“Therefore, return to your God, observe kindness and justice, And wait for your God continually.”
Hosea 12:6
Fasting this Lent from the celebration of the Eucharist would have been an unthinkable penance just a few months ago. But observing it today as a precautionary measure to stem Covid-19 makes it a just decision made by the Church.
Justice is described as the virtue that enables us to act correctly and appropriately in all circumstances, giving God and others their rightful due. As we discover alternative ways of worship and prayer to “return to God” this Lent, we also recommit ourselves to God’s loving justice and peace by being socially responsible.
Wherever we find ourselves in public spaces today, it is crucial for us to abide by all the precautionary directives to contain and prevent the importation and spread of the virus. Social distancing, new ways of greeting one another, good hygiene habits, observing travel advisories and stay home notices are all acts of justice we are called to live during this time of uncertainty.
With God as the source of all virtues, including that of justice, we place our trust in him, knowing that in time he makes all things well. Meanwhile, we live our lives and faith in hope, observing kindness and justice, as we wait patiently for God.
Lent has been made more solemn and sombre this year with the current crisis of Covid-19. How can I help lighten the mood with specific acts of justice in the light of my Christian faith, hope and love?
Lord, as the whole world grapples with the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, fill us with your compassion and understanding. May we live our lives with courage, and grant us the grace to always act justly for the good of our neighbor.
In our “new normal”, the most charitable course of action we take may be in deciding not to attend gatherings when unwell or just “feeling under the weather”. The latter condition is known medically as prodrome, which can be an early indication of imminent illness. We must be socially responsible and do our part to counter Covid-19 by adopting these precautions:
- Practise frequent hand washing with soap.
- Avoid touching your face with your hands as much as possible.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin as soon as possible.
- Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.
- Stay home and avoid social gatherings if you are sick.
- Observe good personal hygiene and sanitary practices at all times.
- Keep yourself updated on the changing disease situation.